PumpFun Hits 1.3M Active Addresses in August, Suffers $66M Losses

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 18:54
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-1.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018468-2.81%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003457+4.22%

PumpFun had over 1.3 million active addresses during August. However, users on the platform lost a total of $66 million, despite the high trading volume.

PumpFun Traders Record $66M Loss Despite Increased Activity

In a recent X post, Crypto researcher Defioasis highlighted that PumpFun created 595,000 new tokens in August. This helped the platform reclaim the top position among Solana launchpads. 

Profitability remained elusive despite the fact that almost 1.35 million addresses were actively trading these tokens. More than 60% of traders ended the month in the red, and not a single trader made more than a million dollars.

Source: X; Pump Token Trading Profit & Loss Breakdown

Approximately 65.4% of addresses, or roughly 882,000 wallets, experienced a loss between $0 and $1,000, averaging a $73.41 loss per wallet. While seemingly minor at the individual level, this group alone accounted for over $64 million in total losses. 

Approximately 882,000 wallets, or 65.4% of addresses, experienced losses ranging from $0 to $1,000, with an average loss of $73.41 per wallet.  Although they may not seem significant on an individual basis, this group alone was responsible for over $64 million in losses.

According to Defioasis, profits were not absent but were outweighed by losses. Around 416,000 addresses earned modest gains of up to $1,000, averaging just under $100 each. 18,000 wallets also made between $1,000 and $10,000. Only 1,665 addresses experienced increases of more than $10,000. In aggregate, traders ended the month with net losses of $66 million.

This comes after PumpFun repurchased $58.7 million worth of PUMP tokens to boost the token price. The platform has now bought back over $66.6 million in total tokens. In an effort to lessen selling pressure, this strategy absorbed more than 17.5 billion tokens at an average price of $0.003765.

Source: Dune Analytics; PumpFun Buybacks Data

PumpFun Continues to Grow in Revenue And Market Share

As CoinGape previously reported, PumpFun has surpassed $800 million in lifetime fees, derived mainly from its 1% swap fee on token trades. Recent data from Jupiter also highlighted that the platform captured a 46.6% share of the Solana launchpad market. Rival LetsBonk trailed with a market share of under 9% and just $97.8 million in activity.

Source: Jupiter Data; Solana Launchpad Market Share

Additionally, according to Dune data, there are now over 71,000 PUMP holders, with retail traders controlling the distribution. Currently, 46% of ownership is held by smaller wallets with fewer than 1,000 tokens. This implies that grassroots involvement has expanded.

This growth comes despite the pressure from its class-action lawsuit filed earlier this year. Plaintiffs allege the platform operates like an “unlicensed casino.” The amended filing, made in July, claims total investor losses have reached $5.5 billion and likens the platform’s token mechanics to a “rigged slot machine.”

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/pumpfun-hits-1-3m-active-addresses-in-august-suffers-66m-losses/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210293-1.43%
GET
GET$0.008-13.12%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000061-1.61%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Share
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02124-1.11%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004568-2.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Share
The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, more than twice PayPal's latest
Moonveil
MORE$0.1017-0.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662-11.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:12
Share

Trending News

More

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?