Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here’s What’s Happening

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 20:17
Threshold
T$0.01665+1.09%
Vice
VICE$0.01381+7.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04068-5.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10348+2.67%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
XRP
XRP$3.0093-0.27%
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
  • Ripple partners with Tazapay to unlock new global payment corridors.
  • XRP gains momentum as compliant infrastructure bridges fiat and crypto.
  • Strategic investment signals Ripple’s plan to quietly bypass SWIFT.

According to crypto analyst Stern Drew, Ripple has quietly advanced its global ambitions through a strategic investment in Singapore-based payments company Tazapay. This investment, though not widely publicized by Ripple, has significant consequences for cross-border payment using XRP.


Tazapay is a cross-border payments infrastructure company that supports local collections, payouts, virtual bank accounts, and fiat-to-stablecoin settlement rails. It is not exclusively designed to serve the users of digital assets, as many crypto projects are, but instead to serve the banks and other regulated players. This makes it a good fit for Ripple’s strategy of embedding XRP in licensed zones of international trade.


Tazapay’s Expanding Role in Cross-Border Payments

According to Drew, Tazapay currently processes about $10 billion annually across more than 70 markets. It has witnessed 300 percent growth per year and is aggressively expanding in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia. These areas are key liquidity centers in the world, and their coverage is consistent with the broader goals of Ripple.


Also Read: XRP Rich List Updated: Here’s How Much XRP Is Now Required to Enter the Top 10% Holders


The last-mile-access issue has been one of Ripple’s oldest challenges. Although XRP is fast and efficient, it has been hindered from converting liquidity into payouts at local banks. Tazapay’s infrastructure assists in bridging the divide between domestic fiat and stablecoins and RippleNet and facilitates the smooth international settlement process.


This investment also involved Circle Ventures, the USDC issuer. Drew stated that the addition of Circle underscores a well-planned initiative to create a two-pronged liquidity framework that integrates stablecoin settlement and the utility of XRP. This collaboration puts Ripple and Circle in a position to develop a system that is competitive with the SWIFT system, which currently transfers approximately 150 trillion dollars per year.


Ripple Turns to Compliance-First Corridors

Ripple’s Senior Vice President, Eric Jeck, described Tazapay as a clear leader in regulated payment corridors. Through such connections, Ripple does not have to endure constant fights with financial supervisors but instead uses licensed infrastructures already in place. By doing so, Ripple can more easily grow without the time delays associated with compliance controversies.


Regions are also chosen strategically. Singapore provides an Asian Pacific base, the UAE has been a financial bridge with the Middle East, and Japan has long had Ripple allied with SBI. Expansion to the United States is an indicator of increasing connectivity with institutional players on Wall Street.


Drew emphasized that Ripple does not have to overtake SWIFT directly to win. By placing XRP in applications such as Tazapay, Ripple introduces parallel corridors that may slowly become the foundation of world payments.


Conclusion

Ripple’s investment in Tazapay marks a calculated step toward global integration. By focusing on compliance-first infrastructure and embedding XRP liquidity into regulated corridors, Ripple strengthens its path to becoming a key player in cross-border finance.


Also Read: XRP Big Update? Uphold’s ‘01011000 01010010 01010000’ Message Sparks Reaction


The post Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here’s What’s Happening appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Key Takeaways: Trump’s company reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%. The move follows earlier cuts from a 75% holding and came without public disclosure. Trump earned $57.4 million from the project over a 12-month span ending in December 2024. Donald Trump ’s company has reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%, according to website disclosures reviewed by Forbes in a report published on June 19. The adjustment was made without a public announcement, suggesting a behind-the-scenes divestment during his presidency. Divestment From World Liberty Financial World Liberty Financial launched in September 2024 as a crypto venture backed by the Trump family. Early filings showed DT Marks DEFI LLC, a Trump-controlled entity, held a 75% stake. The holding dropped to 60% by January 2025, around the time of Trump’s second inauguration. A court-appointed monitor also received notice of an intended partial stake sale around that period. The venture has since recorded over $550 million in token sales, and recently announced a dollar-linked stablecoin. A $2 billion commitment from a UAE investment firm gave the stablecoin initial traction. By June 5, the company’s value had been informally compared to Circle, which went public the same day. According to the report, changes to World Liberty’s website after June 8 show DT Marks DEFI LLC now holds roughly 40% of the company. While no specifics were released, Forbes estimated the sale could have generated about $190 million, with approximately $135 million potentially accruing to Trump personally if the valuation aligns with Circle’s. Milestone achieved: the first USD1-exclusive IDO with @saharalabsAI on @Buidlpad was a big success—$59M USD1 contributed! https://t.co/ScJR3HFqrP — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) June 17, 2025 Trump Made $57.4 Million From WLFI President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial over a roughly 12-month period ending in December 2024, according to a financial disclosure released on June 14. The figure represents the income from the sale of nontransferable $WLFI tokens and related products, including USD1, the company’s stablecoin. The Trump family collectively holds 22.5 billion tokens of the project. Trump’s earnings are routed through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and allows the president to collect business income while in office. Despite mounting scrutiny from lawmakers, the Trump administration has continued to advance digital asset policies, including stablecoin legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could the sale of ownership affect Trump’s influence over the company? While a reduced stake lowers financial exposure, control could still remain strong depending on the operating agreement. Influence isn’t solely determined by equity percentage but also by governance structures within the LLC. How are foreign governments reacting to the project? Some governments, including Pakistan, have cited Trump’s backing as a credibility marker. The project’s association with a sitting president may influence international perception and adoption. What are lawmakers concerned about with World Liberty’s foreign ties? Critics argue that partnerships with foreign-backed entities, especially in sensitive sectors like finance, may present ethics or national security risks when linked to a sitting president’s business interests.
Threshold
T$0.01665+1.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.655+2.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005332+0.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/20 04:45
Share
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016709-0.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Share
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
Everscale
EVER$0.00956+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu