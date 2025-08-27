Pundit Says Buying All These XRP Dips Like There’s No Tomorrow, Insists $2-$3 Now The New $0.45-$0.55

The current sideways price development surrounding XRP offers a rare buying opportunity, and a notable pundit reveals he is not taking it for granted. For context, XRP reclaimed $3 on Tuesday, posting its first green candle in four days. This temporary setback follows a broader market trend, spurred by macroeconomic headwinds and profit-taking crypto whales. Nonetheless, the brief decline to $2.82 two days ago presented a good opportunity, one that XRP enthusiasts claimed was another chance to buy at a low price. The sentiment springs from a growing belief that XRP will launch into uncharted territories in the near term. Dips Are for Buying More XRP: Pundit Content creator DustyBC Crypto shares this sentiment, advocating for buying the XRP dip in his recent post. He disclosed that he is already taking this approach and is stacking the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at this price discount “like there is no tomorrow.” Fueling this sentiment is his belief that the current XRP trend between $2 and $3 shares a similarity with the token’s price between $0.45 and $0.55. Notably, XRP has fluctuated between $2 and $3 for the greater part of the last nine months, and the enthusiast believes it is the new $0.45 to $0.55. The comparison suggests that XRP will break out of its current range, as it did after consolidating between $0.45 and $0.55 for years, to target higher prices. Remarkably, XRP surged 500% from $0.50 in November 2024 to $3.40 in January, when it broke out of the range, and a similar rally would likely take XRP to double digits. Meanwhile, DustyBC insinuated that the rally would happen in no time, adding that he cannot wait for the next XRP uptrend to start. This also aligns with the strengthening conviction within the XRP community that XRP’s bull cycle is not over yet. Aligning Views on The XRP Dip Interestingly, several other analysts share DustyBC Crypto's view that the XRP dip is a rare opportunity. Alex Cobb recently called the XRP drop below $3 unreal, insisting that it is a “psyop to try and steal your coins.” The analyst further urged XRP holders not to sell “the greatest investment of all time” to prominent institutions like BlackRock. He also predicted a rebound to $3.60 before the end of August. Meanwhile, Coach JV called acquiring XRP below $3 a massive blessing. He emphasized that it is during market uncertainties that real investors create generational wealth. Specifically, they buy the fears and reap the reward for their resilience when the market rebounds. Moreover, a recent report has highlighted the benefits of buying during uncertain times and holding XRP on a long-term basis. The analysis reveals that those who bought and still hold their XRP over the past year have seen their portfolio grow by 5.168 times, representing an increase of over 410%.