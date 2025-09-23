The XRP community is bracing for what could be one of the most pivotal months of the token’s history. Market sentiment has been building around October 2025, with a crypto pundit pointing to a lineup of events that could reshape XRP’s future trajectory. At the center of this buzz are multiple deadlines tied to spot […]The XRP community is bracing for what could be one of the most pivotal months of the token’s history. Market sentiment has been building around October 2025, with a crypto pundit pointing to a lineup of events that could reshape XRP’s future trajectory. At the center of this buzz are multiple deadlines tied to spot […]

Pundit Says October Will Be A Gamechanger For XRP, What Does He Mean?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 07:00
XRP
XRP$2.8483-2.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-6.23%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005859-9.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12158+0.23%

The XRP community is bracing for what could be one of the most pivotal months of the token’s history. Market sentiment has been building around October 2025, with a crypto pundit pointing to a lineup of events that could reshape XRP’s future trajectory. At the center of this buzz are multiple deadlines tied to spot XRP ETF applications. These pending decisions have fueled both optimism and caution, as market observers weigh the potential impact on price action and institutional adoption.

Why October Could Be A Gamechanger For XRP

Market analyst CryptoSensei has put October firmly on the radar of XRP investors. Declaring the upcoming month a “game-changer,” the analyst shared a timeline of pending XRP ETF decision dates scheduled through mid-October. 

In the span of just one week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are expected to deliver rulings on seven applications from some of the biggest names in finance, including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, and CoinShares. 

The timeline kicks off with Grayscale’s CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC) on October 16, followed by 21Shares Core XRP ETF Trust on October 20. The pace picks up the next week with Canary Capital’s ETF on October 23 and the WisdomTree XRP Fund on October 24, leading into a major double decision day on October 25, when Franklin Templeton and CoinShares’ XRP ETF are set to receive rulings.  

The sheer concentration of these deadlines is already fueling optimism in XRP’s future price action as well as speculation that the cryptocurrency could finally achieve the regulatory breakthrough it has been chasing for years. Approval of even one spot ETF would open the floodgates for institutional money, but multiple green lights could create a domino effect unlike anything the XRP market has experienced. 

How The XRP ETF Could Drive Growth

Crypto analyst and XRP advocate, identified as “589CTO” on X social media, has added more depth to the ETF discussions, explaining why October’s rulings carry significant weight and how they could affect price action. He pointed out that once the US SEC grants approvals, trading could begin almost immediately—just as it did for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier in 2024. 

Notably, the analyst highlighted that the US SEC typically has up to 240 days to review a 19b-4 filing, which is required for exchanges to list a new ETF. Additionally, the regulator will have to approve the S-1 form filed by the ETF issuer before official trading can commence.  

While Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw dips shortly after their approvals, despite months of anticipation, they eventually brought billions in inflows into the market. If XRP follows the same path, the crypto market expert predicts that the market could first see volatility before structural growth and demand, which could eventually fuel an increase in value.

XRP
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.009781+8.06%
MemeCore
M$2.57848+8.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,437.71-1.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Share
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.17%
Union
U$0.011166-7.69%
XRP
XRP$2.8412-2.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Share
MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Presale crypto tokens have become some of the most active areas in Web3, offering early access to projects that blend culture, finance, and technology. Investors are constantly searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, comparing new token presales across different niches. MAXI DOGE has gained attention for its meme-driven energy, but early [...] The post MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-6.91%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24031-3.77%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003278-1.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle