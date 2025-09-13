Pundit Says You Won’t Get Rich on 100 XRP; You Need Thousands

A prominent XRP community commentator has reignited the long-running debate about how much XRP investors need to hold to achieve life-changing wealth. Bale, a widely followed XRP pundit, argued that “XRP is all about timing” and warned that investors holding just 100 XRP should not expect to become wealthy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.