PVH Corp. ( $PVH) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat with Revenue Growth, Outlook Raised

By: Coincentral
2025/08/28 00:38
Oasis
ROSE$0.02543-1.89%

TLDR

  • PVH Q2 2025 EPS rose to $4.63 (GAAP), $2.52 (non-GAAP), beating forecasts.
  • Revenue grew 4% YoY to $2.167 billion, led by Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.
  • Gross margin slipped to 57.7% vs. 60.1% last year.
  • FY25 EPS outlook reaffirmed at $10.75–$11, revenue guidance raised slightly.
  • PVH stock trades at $81.20, down 1.56% during Q2 results release.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) reported its second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on August 27, 2025, with shares trading at $81.20, down 1.56% intraday.

PVH Corp. (PVH)

The apparel giant behind Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger delivered stronger-than-expected earnings and raised its revenue outlook for the year. Net income surged to $224.2 million, or $4.63 per share, compared with $158 million, or $2.80 per share, in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at $2.52 per share, topping guidance of $1.85–$2.00.

Revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.167 billion, supported by strength in the Americas wholesale channel and steady momentum across its flagship brands.

Brand and Regional Performance

Calvin Klein posted a 5% revenue increase, supported by growth in underwear and denim categories, with added visibility from campaigns featuring Bad Bunny. Tommy Hilfiger’s revenue rose 4%, boosted by marketing tie-ins with the summer blockbuster F1 The Movie and sponsorship of the US Sail GP team.

By region, the Americas led with 11% revenue growth, largely from wholesale. EMEA sales increased 3% year-over-year, while APAC saw a 1% decline due to wholesale softness and muted consumer spending in China. Direct-to-consumer sales were flat on a constant currency basis but still recorded 4% reported growth.

Margins and Challenges

Despite revenue gains, profitability pressures persisted. Gross margin declined to 57.7% from 60.1% a year ago, weighed down by tariffs, higher freight costs, and increased promotional activity. Non-GAAP EBIT slipped slightly to $178 million compared with $189 million last year. Inventory levels rose 13% as the company built product availability ahead of Q3 demand.

Guidance and Strategic Outlook

For fiscal 2025, PVH reaffirmed its EPS outlook of $10.75–$11 while raising its revenue forecast to low single-digit growth. The company expects Q3 EPS in the range of $2.35–$2.50 on flat-to-slightly higher revenue. Management also reiterated its focus on strengthening brand desirability, investing in product innovation, and global marketing execution.

CEO Stefan Larsson emphasized that 2025 remains a return-to-growth year, with PVH leveraging its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brand power to navigate macroeconomic uncertainty. While stock buybacks are paused after $561 million repurchases earlier this year, the company continues to prioritize long-term growth initiatives.

Performance Overview

Despite operational improvements, PVH shares have underperformed in 2025. Year-to-date, the stock is down 23.14%, versus a 10.08% gain for the S&P 500. Over a one-year horizon, PVH has lost 22.13% compared with a 15.09% rise in the benchmark. However, its longer-term trajectory shows resilience, with a 48.52% five-year return.

Key Points

PVH delivered a solid Q2 earnings beat, powered by Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, while managing through margin pressures. With a raised revenue outlook, reaffirmed EPS guidance, and continued brand strength, the company is positioned for gradual recovery despite near-term stock weakness.

 

The post PVH Corp. ( $PVH) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat with Revenue Growth, Outlook Raised appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009446-0.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003047+7.40%
WELL3
WELL$0.0003004-8.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41767-4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.91%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000438+0.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Share
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement