Pyth Network Selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce for Validation and Distribution of On-Chain Economic Data

PANews reported on August 28th that the Pyth Network announced, according to its official blog, that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce for the verification and distribution of on-chain economic data. By partnering with Pyth, the Department of Commerce is doing more than just publishing one-time data; it is laying the foundation for a strategic partnership between the Department of Commerce and the Pyth Network. Pyth will initially provide quarterly GDP data for the past five years, and Pyth contributors anticipate expanding this initiative to support a wider range of economic datasets.

