PYUSD, was recently acquired by Spark, which brings it into the stablecoin lending setup. This move stands out in the DeFi world as it helps ramp up liquidity for PYUSD, and deposits have already topped $135 million through the SparkLend system. All things considered, the existing partnership will increase the legitimacy and effectiveness of DeFi […]PYUSD, was recently acquired by Spark, which brings it into the stablecoin lending setup. This move stands out in the DeFi world as it helps ramp up liquidity for PYUSD, and deposits have already topped $135 million through the SparkLend system. All things considered, the existing partnership will increase the legitimacy and effectiveness of DeFi […]

PYUSD & Spark: Pioneering the Future of DeFi Lending In 2025

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/26 10:00
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.011579-9.58%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12236-0.50%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001475-7.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1097-2.57%
PYUSD
  • SparkLend has integrated PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, into its platform, enhancing liquidity and security for lenders, with deposits already exceeding $135 million.
  • The DeFi lending market has seen significant growth, with stablecoins nearing a $300 billion market capitalisation and DeFi lending increasing by over 70% year-to-date, driven largely by institutional demand.
  • The emergence of yield-bearing stablecoins, dubbed “stablecoin 2.0,” is transforming DeFi by offering returns while maintaining liquidity, with this trend expected to continue as demand for robust DeFi solutions grows.

PYUSD, was recently acquired by Spark, which brings it into the stablecoin lending setup. This move stands out in the DeFi world as it helps ramp up liquidity for PYUSD, and deposits have already topped $135 million through the SparkLend system. All things considered, the existing partnership will increase the legitimacy and effectiveness of DeFi financing.

SparkLend and PYUSD

SparkLend, which focuses on stablecoin lending and is connected to the MakerDAO setup, shut down in 2023. They added the coin only after checking it against their risk rules, so things stay secure for lenders. Now, with PYUSD in the mix, more folks might head over to SparkLend for their needs.

PYUSDSource: TradingView

Also Read: PayPal Expands PYUSD Stablecoin to Nine Blockchains with LayerZero Integration

DeFi Growth and Adoption

These days, the total value of stablecoins is around $300 billion due to their rapid growth. The need for stablecoins that generate dividends, such as USDe from Ethena or USDS from Sky, accounts for a large portion of that. DeFi lending has increased by more than 70% so far this year, and large institutions appear to be the primary driver of this growth.

Also Read: Stellar (XLM) Could Soar to $0.68 as PayPal Considers PYUSD Integration

The Rise of Yield-Bearing Stablecoins

This transition to yield-making stablecoins is referred to as stablecoin 2.0. These are more useful than previous ones like USDT from Tether since they earn returns while maintaining liquidity. Given the growing need for stronger and more dependable DeFi solutions, this trend might be expected to continue.

DeFi lending opportunities are reportedly being prepared for larger players from institutions. With stablecoins gaining momentum, these markets are likely to shape the future of finance. The Spark and PayPal linkup feels like a key move toward bringing DeFi and stablecoins to everyday use.

In Conclusion

The incorporation of PYUSD in SparkLend is a significant advancement for DeFi. It demonstrated the increasing need and the importance of stablecoins and their yield choices. Deals between Spark and PayPal will help them advance new ideas as the market continues to evolve. DeFi lending has its own potential because these institutions are looking to get more involved.

Also Read: PayPal Expands Peer-to-Peer Payments With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Stablecoin PYUSD

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$196.14-3.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7552-2.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016593+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.2298-0.94%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07359-1.22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes traditional education for teaching children to work for inflationary currencies. Kiyosaki labels central banks as “criminal organizations” and blames them for creating wealth inequality. Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next decade and serves as a hedge against inflation. Kiyosaki started buying Bitcoin at $6,000 and currently [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.008617-31.44%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit