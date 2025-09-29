Qatar National Bank Integrates JPMorgan Blockchain for Payments

Key Points: Qatar National Bank integrates JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain for 24/7 USD payments.

Enhances corporate payment efficiency in Qatar.

JPMorgan expands its blockchain presence in the Middle East.

Qatar National Bank (QNB Group) has implemented JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys blockchain platform in its Doha branch to process USD corporate payments around the clock, as announced on September 29th.

This marks a significant move towards modernizing cross-border payments, facilitating rapid settlements, and enhancing QNB’s competitive positioning in the financial services landscape.

QNB Leads MENA with 24/7 USD Blockchain Payments

Qatar National Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has become the first bank in Qatar to adopt JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys Digital Payments (KDP) blockchain platform. The decision was made to process USD corporate payments, allowing 24/7, near-instant settlements.

By adopting JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys, QNB can now process payments for its clients in minutes, replacing traditional methods that took several days. This enhances the bank’s ability to provide efficient services, heralding a new era in MENA banking.

Executive Vice President of QNB, Kamel Moris, described the partnership as a step forward in delivering on their client-first promise. The partnership between QNB and Kinexys by JPMorgan marks a bold step forward in delivering on their client-first promise. This relationship reinforces their commitment to innovation, seamless connectivity, and global financial leadership.

Blockchain Integration Transforming Financial Services in Qatar

Did you know? Only a handful of banks in the region have undertaken similar blockchain integrations, making this a notable expansion of blockchain in the Middle East.

The J.P. Morgan Deposit Token, under the symbol JPMD, reported a current price of $0.00 with no market cap or circulating supply as of the last update on September 29, 2025. Data from CoinMarketCap shows no 24-hour trading volume or price movement, indicating its current permissioned use in institutional settings.

J.P. Morgan Deposit Token(JPMD), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:56 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

