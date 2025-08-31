QCP: Corporate treasury makes digital assets no longer a speculative bet, but a strategic financial tool

PANews reported on August 31 that QCP Group released the report "Corporate Treasury New Alpha: Digital Assets," which pointed out that corporate treasuries have made digital assets no longer a speculative bet, but a strategic financial tool. Early adopters are incorporating Bitcoin, stablecoins, and other tokens into their reserves to increase liquidity, optimize tax treatment, and allocate capital for the future. The main reasons include:

Liquidity as a strategic enabler: Blockchain markets allow for near-instant settlement and access to deep liquidity.

2. Inflation hedging and value preservation: Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million coins, and Ethereum’s deflation mechanism means there is no dilution risk;

3. Diversification and capital efficiency: ETFs have promoted institutional adoption, and Bitcoin has outperformed the US dollar, gold and US Treasuries over the past three years.