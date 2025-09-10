QMMM Soars 1700% After Blockchain Strategy Announcement While Sol Drops

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 07:31
Solana
SOL$215.41+0.89%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688+2.80%
Wink
LIKE$0.010311-5.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1549+0.64%

TLDR

  • QMMM Holdings’ stock surged over 1700% following its blockchain and AI integration announcement.
  • Sol Strategies saw a 42% drop in its Nasdaq debut amid focus on Solana staking and treasury.
  • Other crypto firms like Upexi and DeFi Development Corp. experienced mixed stock performances.
  • Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury strategy failed to prevent a 37% drop in its share price.

Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies experienced a stark contrast on Tuesday. While QMMM Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment firm, saw its stock soar by more than 1,700%, Sol Strategies, a Canadian crypto firm, saw its stock fall sharply by 42% after its Nasdaq debut.

This stark divergence highlights the unpredictable nature of crypto-linked stocks, especially those tied to cryptocurrency treasuries and blockchain strategies.

QMMM Holdings’ Blockchain Strategy Sparks Surge

QMMM Holdings, based in Hong Kong, experienced a dramatic increase in stock value following the announcement of its blockchain strategy. The company revealed plans to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to develop a platform that combines crypto analytics with a Web3 autonomous ecosystem. In addition, the firm intends to establish a diversified cryptocurrency treasury, with a focus on Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana. This announcement prompted a significant boost in the company’s stock price, which skyrocketed by over 1,700%.

The company’s new approach aligns with growing trends in the crypto sector, as businesses look to incorporate blockchain and AI into their operations. The positive market reaction suggests investor enthusiasm for QMMM’s vision of merging emerging technologies with crypto strategies. However, this surge is starkly contrasted by the performance of other companies in the sector.

Sol Strategies Faces Decline After Nasdaq Debut

In contrast to QMMM’s rise, Sol Strategies, a Canadian firm that focuses on Solana treasury and staking, saw a significant drop in its stock price after its Nasdaq listing. The company’s shares plummeted by 42% on its first day of trading, with its performance on the Canadian Securities Exchange also reflecting a decline of 16%.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Sol Strategies emphasized its long-term business strategy. The company has been increasing its validator and staking revenue, while also making adjustments to its crypto holdings. Notably, it sold substantial amounts of Bitcoin for Solana and Sui tokens in recent months. However, despite these efforts, the market responded negatively, leading to a sharp decline in the company’s share price.

Other Crypto Companies Experience Mixed Stock Movements

The stock performance of other crypto-linked firms has shown a similar trend of mixed results. Upexi, a company with a focus on Solana treasury, saw its share price drop by 2.1% over the past month. Meanwhile, DeFi Development Corp., another Solana treasury company, enjoyed a modest increase in its stock price, rising by 13.2%.

Metaplanet, a Japan-based Bitcoin treasury firm, faced significant losses despite continued Bitcoin accumulation. The company’s stock price fell by 37% over the past 30 days. However, it recently secured shareholder approval to continue its crypto accumulation strategy. The varying performances of these companies highlight the volatility in the market for crypto-linked firms.

The post QMMM Soars 1700% After Blockchain Strategy Announcement While Sol Drops appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$215.39+0.94%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01906+0.10%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01096+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10204+0.25%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002139+1.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04136-8.31%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013504-6.83%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004828-1.28%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control