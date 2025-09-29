The post QNB Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Faster USD Payments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Qatar National Bank (QNB Group), one of the largest banks in the Middle East, has integrated JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments blockchain platform to process US dollar corporate payments. This technology allows QNB to settle USD payments for local business clients within minutes, operating 24/7. The move enhances payment speed and reliability compared to traditional banking, which often processes payments only on weekdays and can take several days. This adoption reinforces QNB’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric service.
Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/qnb-adopts-jpmorgans-blockchain-for-faster-usd-payments/