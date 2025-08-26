Queen Hits Special Milestones On Multiple Billboard Charts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 00:31
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4849+%3,26
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04356-%14,97
Moonveil
MORE$0,09747-%3,81
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019589-%3,73

Queen’s iconic Greatest Hits album has now spent 400 weeks on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, and 450 on the Top Hard Rock Albums list. UNSPECIFIED – FEBRUARY 01: Photo of Freddie MERCURY and QUEEN; Freddie Mercury performing live on stage (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Redferns

Queen’s Greatest Hits is one of a number of compilations from beloved musical acts that maintains a constant presence on not just one Billboard chart, but several. The project, which arrived decades ago and features the band’s most famous singles, spent many years as a bestseller. Now that streaming factors into most of Billboard’s albums tallies, it’s likely that Queen’s Greatest Hits will never fully disappear, as millions of people around the United States click play on at least one of the band’s tracks every week, contributing to the success of the title.

Greatest Hits appears on four Billboard rankings at the moment, and it reaches notable milestones on all but one of them as Americans keep listening to one of the most lucrative songbooks in rock history.

Queen’s Greatest Hits Celebrates 400 Weeks

Greatest Hits by Queen lives inside the top 20 on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. This time around, it dips a few spaces on both, descending to Nos. 14 and 18, respectively. While the compilation is tumbling — if only slightly — Queen’s Greatest Hits celebrates 400 weeks on both rock-specific rosters.

Queen’s Greatest Hits Reaches 450 Frames

The same compilation hits an even more astounding landmark on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Queen’s Greatest Hits is steady in third place on that list, where it’s up to 450 frames as of this period.

Greatest Hits Vs. Greatest Hits I, II & III: The Platinum Collection

Greatest Hits is Queen’s first project to make it to the milestones it reaches, and since it’s the go-to for the public in terms of buying and streaming all things Queen, the band may never hit those landmarks again.

Queen only claims one title with triple-digit weeks on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, but the same can’t be said for the Top Hard Rock Albums tally. The Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack racked up 108 stays on the roster, while Greatest Hits I, II & III: The Platinum Collection has thus far managed 174 — and it’s counted as a separate entity from Greatest Hits.

On the Top Hard Rock Albums roster, Greatest Hits has already spent 194 weeks at No. 1, making it one of the longest-running champions on any Billboard chart.

Queen’s Greatest Hits Ranks as One of the Sturdiest Albums Ever

After shifting 13,900 equivalent units (according to Luminate), Queen’s Greatest Hits dips five spaces on the Billboard 200. On that all-encompassing ranking, the compilation stands out as one of the longest-charting albums ever, as it’s now up to 660 frames on the list of the most consumed albums in America. Only 11 titles have held on for longer stays, including Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers, and Journey’s Greatest Hits. Those rank as the three longest-running wins ever with 990, 900 and 870 weeks on the tally, respectively.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/25/queen-hits-special-milestones-on-multiple-billboard-charts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0,139159-%8,09
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,0944-%4,76
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0,00703-%3,69
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0573-%15,11
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims