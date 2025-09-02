Queen’s Brian May Returns To The Charts As A Solo Star

Brian May’s “Back to the Light” returns to No. 84 on the U.K. Official Physical Singles chart, now totaling 12 weeks on the tally. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Brian May of Queen performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

Brian May is always on the charts in the United Kingdom, either as a member of Queen or, occasionally, on his own. The guitarist is primarily known for his work with the band, but he also enjoyed a solo musical career, in addition to his many other pursuits — and fans still show up to support him when those titles pop back into circulation.

One of the biggest wins from his catalog is “Back to the Light,” the title track from his debut solo album, which has been resurfacing again and again since the early ’90s – and it’s back on the charts once more.

“Back to the Light” Returns

This week, “Back to the Light” returns to the Official Physical Singles chart in the U.K. The track reenters the list at No. 84, adding to its total time on the tally. Across its various appearances, the cut has now spent a total of 12 weeks on the ranking.

The Tune Debuted at No. 2

This current comeback follows a strong launch for May’s tune only a few years ago. “Back to the Light” debuted on the Official Physical Singles chart in November 2021, starting at No. 2 — a stellar start for a decades-old single made newly available to collectors. It last appeared on the ranking, which looks only at purchases on physical formats, in July 2024, when it hit No. 45.

A ‘90s Solo Hit

Before its recent vinyl-led life, the song first dropped during May’s initial solo venture. “Back to the Light” entered the Official Singles chart in November 1992 and peaked at No. 19, becoming one of his biggest solo wins outside Queen.

“Back to the Light”

The single serves as the centerpiece of May’s 1992 album Back to the Light, which arrived at a time of transition for Queen. The band had recently lost frontman Freddie Mercury, and while the group was still active in different ways, May stepped into the spotlight on his own with a full-length that mixed personal reflection with arena-ready rock, just as Queen had taken to the top of the charts. The album itself reached the top 10 in the U.K., and the title track quickly became a defining solo release.