Quid Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts to Earn 1777 XRP Daily

XRP settlement with the SEC has renewed optimism for a U.S.-listed XRP ETF, potentially boosting institutional adoption. Already used by 100+ banks for fast, low-cost cross-border payments, XRP is cementing its role as a utility asset.

Bitcoin (BTC) has also hit multi-year highs, fueled by 401(k) retirement plan access and record spot ETF inflows exceeding $55 billion this year. Institutions continue to reinforce its value as both an inflation hedge and a long-term store of wealth.

Together, these policy milestones show digital assets entering mainstream portfolios. For retail investors, the challenge is capturing this momentum without the volatility of trading or mining costs.

Quid Miner: A Trusted Gateway to Passive Crypto Income

Established in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner has built its reputation as a regulated mining provider. Since introducing cloud mining in 2018, the platform has grown to serve investors in over 180 countries under strict international compliance.

With its mobile-first interface, users can access mining plans for BTC, XRP, Ethereum(ETH), Dogecoin（DOGE）, USDT and more—directly from their phones. No technical setup or costly hardware is required; daily rewards are generated automatically once a plan is activated.

At the core of Quid Miner’s model is an AI-driven engine that intelligently distributes computing power across networks to improve efficiency. Its data centers in North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia operate entirely on renewable energy, combining sustainable practices with reliable performance.

Why Investors Are Choosing Quid Miner

1.AI-Driven Efficiency — Dynamic allocation of hash power delivers consistent daily returns.

2.Multi-Asset Support — Mine BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT from one account.

3.Enterprise-Level Security — Protected by McAfee® safeguards, Cloudflare® defenses, and encrypted wallets.

4.Green Infrastructure — 100% renewable energy, meeting global ESG standards.

5.User Incentives — $15 sign-up bonus, daily payouts, and referral rewards up to 4.5%.

How to Start Mining in 3 Simple Steps

① Register Free — Sign up at quidminer.com

to receive $15 in mining credits, generating $0.60 daily with no upfront cost.

② Select a Plan — Choose from flexible USD-backed contracts tailored to different budgets and income goals.

③ Start Mining — Once activated, the system mines the most profitable assets automatically, with daily rewards credited to your account. Withdraw at $100 or reinvest to grow further.

Who Benefits From Quid Miner?

●First-time crypto users — Start without hardware or technical skills.

●Busy professionals — Earn passive income without time spent trading.

●Families and individuals — Add stable side income from home.

●Retirees — Simple, transparent operations with daily payouts.

●Portfolio managers — Diversify with cloud mining to mitigate volatility risk.

Conclusion

With XRP pushing toward ETF approval and Bitcoin attracting record institutional inflows, crypto is entering a new phase of mainstream adoption. For investors seeking stability in a volatile market, Quid Miner provides a compliant, mobile-first, eco-friendly platform that transforms crypto momentum into predictable daily passive income—all from a smartphone.

📩 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: https://www.quidminer.com

📱 App Download: Available on iOS and Android

👉 Sign up today, claim your $15 free hash power, and start earning daily with Quid Miner Cloud Mining.