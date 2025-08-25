Race for AI computing in China: over 50% increase by 2025. Effects on data centers, energy, and global competition

China aims for a leap in computing power for AI exceeding 50% by 2025, pushing for the opening of new hubs and the upgrade of already operational clusters.
A dynamic that is redefining the perimeter of data centers, raising the bar on energy and bringing technological sovereignty back to the center of the industrial agenda.
According to the data collected by our infrastructure analysis team, updated to August 2025, the pilot projects that have integrated liquid cooling and thermal management solutions have shown reductions in PUE in the range of 0.1–0.4 points compared to traditional interventions.
Industry analysts we collaborate with also observe that provisioning times for next-generation accelerators can vary on average between 3 and 12 months, affecting the initial utilization rate of the new campuses.
According to communications from industrial authorities, the computing capacity for artificial intelligence in China is set to grow by over 50% by 2025. The data, reported by outlets such as https://www.corrierecomunicazioni.it/digital-economy/intelligenza-aryficiale-la-cina-punta-a-raddoppiare-la-potenza-di-calcolo-del-50/ and http://en.people.cn/n3/2025/0825/c90000-20356734.html, includes new installations and upgrades of existing clusters, with an explicit focus on training and inference workloads. Data updated to August 2025 confirm that the acceleration is driven by both public initiatives and massive CapEx plans of the main Chinese cloud operators.
The main cloud operators have announced spending programs dedicated to ai computing and high-density services. As highlighted by https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/03/26/1113802/china-ai-data-centers-unused/, the investments strengthen computing hubs, aim to attract enterprise customers, and reduce bottlenecks in the supply of accelerators.
The increase in computing power impacts electric consumption and cooling systems. In regions with low energy costs, new sites are emerging; however, the geographical distribution can generate network imbalances and transmission constraints. It must be said that planning remains crucial.
The report from the https://www.iea.org/reports/data-centres-and-data-transmission-networks (Data Centres and Data Transmission Networks, 2023) indicates that data centers and transmission networks absorbed about 1% of global electricity consumption in 2022: this implies that significant increases in computing capacity have measurable impacts on overall energy demand.
The emerging districts host high-density campuses near transmission nodes and renewable parks, while legacy sites in metropolitan areas aim for selective retrofits to increase density and contain the PUE. An interesting aspect is the proximity of data to applications, thus reducing latency.
The expansion is rapid, but the actual usage does not always grow at the same pace. As reported by the MIT Technology Review, some facilities are partially under-utilized at go-live, due to bottlenecks in software, data, connectivity or the limited availability of next-generation accelerators.
Industry analyses and reports, such as those regularly published by the https://uptimeinstitute.com/resources, highlight how provisioning, orchestration, and readiness of loads are critical factors that determine the initial usage rate: if not addressed, they risk prolonging the amortization period of investments.
To improve performance and efficiency, new projects are adopting liquid cooling, thermal reuse, and modular designs. Among the options under evaluation are also data centers in marine environments, which would leverage natural cooling to reduce operational costs and environmental footprint in the medium term (Linkiesta) [data to be verified].
The push for AI computing in China, with a projected increase of over 50% by 2025, could redefine the balance of the global market. In this context, if energy, efficiency, and software manage to keep up, the new wave of data centers will result in greater competitiveness and innovation; otherwise, the risk is accumulating capacity that is not fully utilized.
Editorial Note: update August 2025 — awaiting the official statement from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which should detail the units of measure (e.g., FLOPS, number of clusters) and provide an initial estimate on additional consumption and average PUE of the new campuses. It would also be useful to include a direct quote from an expert or an institutional representative.