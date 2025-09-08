Radix – Radically Different DeFi

Adam Simmons is CSO of Radix DLT, a Layer-1 distributed ledger—think blockchain for DeFi, but without the clunky blocks. It’s built from the ground up to make decentralized finance smoother, safer, and more scalable.

Why you should listen

Radix DLT is a full-stack Layer-1, distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform purpose-built for the next wave of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 development. Unlike traditional blockchains, Radix isn’t chained to blocks—it’s a true DLT leveraging its novel Cerberus consensus algorithm, offering atomic composability across shards and effectively limitless scalability. That means DeFi dApps can interoperate seamlessly in a single transaction without choking on traffic—Radix is engineered to scale to the needs of global finance.



Radix isn’t just about raw speed—it doubles down on usability. On the user side, the Radix Wallet brings clarity: no more blind signing or seed-phrase nightmares. Transactions are human-readable, and multi-factor, decentralized account recovery makes losing access a bore of the past. For developers, Radix gives you Scrypto—the world’s first asset-centric smart contract language—and the Radix Engine, a DeFi-optimized “game engine” for building secure, composable dApps fast. Think of it as trading in clunky old engines for a sleek, intuitive ride that actually encourages innovation.

Radix wasn’t tinkering around—it’s OECD-scale serious. With integrated, platform-native identity solutions baked right into its design, Radix is tackling one of the biggest barriers to real-world adoption: bridging crypto and compliance. That means institutional investors can actually bring capital on-chain, using verifiable, on-ledger identity in a way that’s compatible with KYC/AML frameworks. If Web3 is ever going mainstream, it needs to solve identity—not just scalability and UX. Radix aims to check all three boxes.

Supporting links

