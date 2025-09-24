Raiku Secures $13.5 Million in Funding to Promote “Predictable” Transactions on Solana

PANews reported on September 24th that Web3 infrastructure startup Raiku announced the completion of a $ 13.5 million seed and pre-seed funding round, according to The Block . Investors include Pantera Capital , Jump Crypto , and Lightspeed Faction . Raiku claims its tool can achieve predictable and guaranteed transaction execution by coordinating block space with Solana validators, addressing the issue of transaction uncertainty under Solana's high load. The product has launched on a testnet, with a mainnet launch planned for 2026 .

