Raj Kundra Charged Over 285 Bitcoin Linked to Crypto Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of being the beneficial owner of 285 Bitcoins valued at ₹150 crore. These Bitcoins are linked to the late Amit Bhardwaj’s crypto Ponzi scheme. ED alleges Kundra concealed crucial evidence, failed to surrender the Bitcoins, and disguised the origin of these funds through a financial deal with his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty. Kundra’s claim of being a mere mediator was rejected by the ED.
