Ram cancels plans for all-electric pickup truck

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 04:49
Stellantis’ Ram 1500 Revolution battery-electric concept pickup truck is introduced during a keynote address by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavaras during CES 2023 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on January 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Stellantis‘ Ram brand is canceling plans to develop a full-size electric Ram 1500 pickup truck, citing slowing demand for electric vehicles.

“As demand for full-size battery electric trucks slows in North America, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup,” a company spokesperson said Friday in a statement, using the industry acronym for battery electric vehicles.

Stellantis had already delayed plans twice for the truck, which was originally expected to go on sale by the end of 2024.

Ram said Friday it would still plan to launch an extended-range electric truck, which is equipped with an electric generator and a gas engine. That truck is expected to come out next year.

The company said it would rename that extended-range truck from “Ramcharger” to the “Ram 1500 REV.”

The change comes as Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis, who unretired from the automaker late last year, has launched an aggressive turnaround for the embattled brand.

New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has been dialing back some of former CEO Carlos Tavares’ initiatives and pledged in late July to make “the tough decisions needed to re-establish profitable growth and significantly improved results.”

The auto industry overall has been dealing with slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles. The Trump administration has also been looking to unwind many of former President Joe Biden’s initiatives to push the auto industry away from gas-guzzling internal combustion engines and has canceled tax credits for buying EVs.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/12/stellantis-ram-ev-1500-pickup-truck.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
