Rare earth prices hit two-year high after MP material halts China exports

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 00:30
Movement
MOVE$0.1229+0.65%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05347-1.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Prices of two key rare earths used in high-strength magnets have jumped to the highest point in 2 years after US-based miner MP Materials halted exports of raw materials to China, the world’s top magnet maker. The move tightened supplies amid rising demand, lifting prices.

China controls most of the rare earth supply chain, with about 90% of the refining capacity and roughly 70% of the mining output. Washington has tried to shift that balance. In July, the U.S. signed a deal with MP Materials, its largest producer, to process the company’s output at home rather than send it abroad.

For the past 3 years, MP’s shipments supplied an estimated 7%-9% of China’s NdPr oxide production, according to consultancy Adamas. Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) is essential for magnets used in electric cars, military gear, and wind turbines. “MP’s shipments were a very material portion of NdPr oxide supply for China’s factories, so that’s left a big void,” said Ryan Castilloux from Adamas.

Rare earth NdPr prices climbed in July

Benchmark Chinese prices for NdPr oxide have climbed to 632,000 yuan per metric ton, or about $88 per kg, up from $63 in July. The roughly 40% rise, after a long stretch of weakness, is improving the outlook for mine projects outside China as Western nations look to cut reliance on Beijing.

The push to lift output in the U.S. and Europe gained urgency after China tightened exports in April during a wider trade dispute, a move that forced some auto plants to shut. Last month, the U.S. government finalized a deal with MP that requires the company to stop shipping to China. The agreement also includes price support for MP’s NdPr at a reference of $110 per kg, about twice China’s price at that time.

MP had already paused exports to China in April because of high tariffs. Analysts say any shortfall was masked by weaker magnet demand while Chinese curbs were in place. U.S. rare earth ore shipments to China fell in May and dropped to zero in June before rebounding last month, likely reflecting MP’s final cargoes, they added.

China’s rare earth magnet exports picked up again, reaching a six-month high in July, as reported by Cryptopolitan earlier. That improvement followed a series of agreements with the EU and the US.

NdPr prices got dragged down in the last few years

Neodymium-Praseodymium prices had been dragged down due to oversupply in the last few years and fell to 345,000 yuan in March last year, the lowest since November 2020. The latest gains also reflect firmer demand.

“China is currently in its peak manufacturing season for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and consumer electronics. This cyclical uptick in demand has put additional pressure on available NdPr supply,” said Neha Mukherjee, research manager for rare earths at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Another source of support is uncertainty over China’s mining and smelting quotas. This year’s quotas were issued without the usual public statement, creating questions in the market. Castilloux said some participants may be bracing for lower limits. He expects Chinese output to edge up by about 5% this year, while demand grows around 10%.

How long the rally lasts will depend in part on whether magnet makers can absorb higher feedstock costs, said Ellie Saklatvala, head of metal pricing at Argus.

“Producers of NdPr products are relieved to now see prices lift away from loss-making territory – it’ll be a question for buyers such as magnet makers whether their margins are healthy enough to keep paying those higher prices for feedstock,” she said.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Rinse, Rug, Repeat: Deconstructing the Modern Memecoin Playboo

Rinse, Rug, Repeat: Deconstructing the Modern Memecoin Playboo

rom the vantage point of seven years across exchanges, media, and infrastructure in this space, you learn to recognize patterns. The technology evolves, the narratives shift, but the cycles of human greed remain remarkably consistent. We are currently in a cycle dominated by celebrity-endorsed memecoins, a frothy, dangerous casino that promises generational wealth but often delivers systemic exploitation. And if you’ve been on the losing end, you’ve likely contributed to the profits of operators who have mastered this new, predatory playbook. To understand this system, we need to look no further than the on-chain trail of Hayden Davis, also known as Kelsier of Kelsier Ventures. His alleged activities provide a perfect blueprint for how insiders weaponize hype, manipulate nascent markets, and drain liquidity, leaving retail investors as the final bagholders. This isn’t just about one person; it’s about a repeatable model that betrays the first principles of&nbsp;Web3. The Anatomy of the&nbsp;Hunt The playbook is both simple and devastatingly effective. It has three core&nbsp;phases: Infiltration and Pre-Positioning: The operator gains proximity to a major cultural figure — a politician, a musician, a celebrity. Before any public announcement, a network of insider wallets acquires a significant portion of the token supply at virtually zero cost. This is the critical, unseen setup. We saw this with the $MELANIA token, where Davis himself admitted to shaping the launch strategy, while on-chain data later revealed a cohort of wallets loading up moments before the public&nbsp;could. Manufacturing Legitimacy and Hype: The token is launched, wrapped in the borrowed credibility of the celebrity. In the case of the $LIBRA token, linked to Argentine President Javier Milei, Davis went as far as positioning himself as a “blockchain and AI advisor” to the president. This creates a powerful narrative that overrides traditional due diligence. Retail investors see a famous name and rush in, creating the parabolic price surge the insiders were waiting&nbsp;for. The Exit: As public buying reaches a fever pitch, the insiders execute their exit with brutal precision. They dump their pre-mined tokens into the market, crashing the price. In the most egregious cases, like the $LIBRA collapse where the market cap bled $4.6 billion in six hours, the team goes a step further by pulling tens of millions in USDC and SOL directly from the liquidity pool. The game is over. Insiders walk away with fortunes; the public is left with a worthless asset and a painful&nbsp;lesson. The Cycle Continues This is not a historical account. The cycle is accelerating. The latest analysis from on-chain forensics platform Bubblemaps suggests the same operator may have just run this playbook on the $YZY token, launched by Kanye West, to the tune of a $12 million profit in a single&nbsp;night. The names change, but the mechanics remain the same. A celebrity’s cultural capital is converted into market hype, which is then systematically drained by insiders who were positioned from the&nbsp;start. A Betrayal of First Principles What makes this cycle so corrosive is that it uses the very tools of Web3 — decentralized exchanges, permissionless token creation, and public ledgers — to perpetrate the oldest forms of financial manipulation. The promise of Web3 was to create fairer, more transparent systems. Instead, in the memecoin arena, transparency has merely given us a clearer view of the crime after it has occurred. As an industry, we must decide what we want to be. Will we continue to celebrate these short-term, extractive cycles, or will we build systems resilient to them? Until we prioritize sustainable value over manufactured hype, the playbook will be run again and again. The only question is who the next celebrity will be, and how many more retail investors will become their exit liquidity. Rinse, Rug, Repeat: Deconstructing the Modern Memecoin Playboo was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002953-14.43%
Share
Medium2025/08/26 23:43
Share
Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

A routine contract rule adjustment by Binance accidentally exposed the most vulnerable pimple in the crypto market.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03927-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 09:25
Share
Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets

Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets

The Fed's independence is under threat, raising inflation concerns. Cryptocurrency markets react to Cook's dismissal and inflation fears. Continue Reading:Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets The post Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.419+0.56%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.06462+2.19%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.014215-7.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 23:12
Share

Trending News

More

Rinse, Rug, Repeat: Deconstructing the Modern Memecoin Playboo

Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

Trump’s New Strategies Shake Up Global Crypto Markets

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Solana Price Could Surge 55% After $8B Manager’s Bold Stablecoin Forecast