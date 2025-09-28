RAYE’s ‘Where Is My Husband!’ Becomes An Independent Hit

For British singer RAYE, leaving her label, Polydor Records, has been more of a stepping stone than a setback. In today’s entertainment industry, many artists are choosing independence.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 20: British singer-songwriter Raye performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 20, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Getty Images

RAYE Joins a Legacy of Independent Artists

We’ve seen examples like Prince leaving Warner Bros. in the 90s to gain artistic control, Radiohead leaving EMI after their contract ended and then thriving with their next album, Chance the Rapper avoiding a traditional record deal yet achieving success, and more recently, Megan Thee Stallion publicly clashing with her label before establishing her independent status through a partnership with Roc Nation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Megan Thee Stallion attends God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Now, RAYE is following in their footsteps as proof that independence and mainstream success don’t have to be mutually exclusive and can instead go hand in hand with the release of her latest single ‘Where is My Husband!’ and her highly anticipated second studio album underway.

Chart Success Without a Label’s Machine

Released on September 19, 2025, ‘Where is My Husband!’ offers a preview of what fans can expect from RAYE’s second album, with powerful vocals and songwriting that set the tone for future work and show how an independent artist can still succeed without the support of a major label.

Delivering mesmerizing vocals on her latest single, fans were ecstatic when RAYE debuted at No. 4 on the Official UK Singles Chart and No. 1 on the UK iTunes Chart and Official Independent Singles Chart, feats that would be hard enough to achieve with the marketing machine and ads that record labels can provide for their signed artists.

To capitalize on the success of ‘Where is My Husband!,’ RAYE performed the single on The Graham Norton Show and NBC’s Today Show, allowing her to reach her audience both in the UK and in the US. With fans engaged and her single doing well, she also announced a world tour set for 2026, which, for an independent artist, is both a revenue stream and a testament to her success and staying power.

Still, with her ability to infuse her music with a distinctive mix of theatrics, songwriting, catchy hooks, and powerful vocals, RAYE has managed to mobilize her fans in a way that helps her stay relevant and compete in a market crowded with artists backed by record labels and traditional rollout strategies. In this case, her success truly shows that, sometimes, talent speaks for itself.

Building Success on Independence and Fan Power

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED EXCLUSIVELY TO THE ARTIST) Raye poses with their Best New Artist, R&B Act, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year Awards during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage) WireImage

Since leaving her label in 2021, RAYE was able to use her debut album, MY 21st Century Blues, as a launchpad to success. With her co-writing all the songs on her record, RAYE managed to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with in the British music industry. At the 2024 BRIT Awards, she was the most awarded artist of the night, taking home six awards, including Songwriter of the Year, British Album of the Year, and British Artist of the Year, all while doing this as an independent artist.

Another key to her success is that she chose not to sign with another major record label. After leaving her label in 2021, RAYE partnered with Human Re Sources, an artist distribution and services label that allows artists to release their music through the company while still maintaining ownership of their work. This provides artists like RAYE full creative and financial control over their projects and the tools necessary to achieve success and reach a global audience.

She also revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that she depends on her fans, particularly the fan account @RayeUpdate, to help her stay on top of her streaming numbers, since it’s harder to see without a label to send her the information.

Redefining Success for Independent Artists

Like the independent artists that came before her, RAYE is a shining example of what can be achieved when an artist, unhappy with the direction set by executives, takes control of her own path. At just 27 years old, RAYE is shaping the latest phase of her career through creative vision, innovation, loyal fans, and a strong belief in her craft. As an independent artist preparing for a world tour within the next year, RAYE isn’t just writing her own story; she’s helping pave the way for other independent artists and reshaping the music industry.