Recent Polls Shows 85% Of New Crypto Investors Favour Layer Brett Over Dogecoin This Month

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/19 22:25
The crypto market is shifting fast. A recent set of polls shows that 85% of new investors now prefer Layer Brett over Dogecoin. This marks a major change for meme coin buyers, as Dogecoin has long been the most well-known choice.

Analysts say the trend is clear: investors want new projects that bring both community fun and real blockchain power. Want to know why so many are moving to Layer Brett? Keep reading.

Investors show clear preference for Layer Brett in September

Recent polls show that Layer Brett is becoming the first choice for new crypto investors this month, leaving Dogecoin behind. Dogecoin has always enjoyed strong recognition, but the tide is shifting.

While Dogecoin still gets attention thanks to its history and association with Elon Musk, many traders no longer see it as a coin that can deliver fresh rewards. Instead, the spotlight is now firmly on Layer Brett, which offers more than just meme power.

Layer Brett operates on Ethereum’s Layer 2 network, enabling faster transactions and lower fees compared to older meme coins. This technical advantage matters to traders who are tired of waiting for confirmations or paying high gas costs.

Analysts note that younger investors especially prefer tokens that combine fun with real utility. That is precisely what Layer Brett is promising: a meme token with practical speed and low-cost scalability.

Community involvement also sets Layer Brett apart. Instead of relying on hype from one or two celebrities, the project builds its base around open campaigns and reward systems.

New buyers feel part of a growing ecosystem rather than just passive holders, and that difference has created stronger loyalty compared to Dogecoin’s slower progress.

Dogecoin loses investors to presale tokens

Dogecoin continues to appear in headlines, especially with the recent push for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Still, price action tells a different story. DOGE has been stuck around the $0.21 level for weeks with minimal trading volume.

For a market that relies on excitement and momentum, stagnation of this nature can deter investors. Traders want new stories, new rewards, and most of all, real chances for returns.

That is where presale tokens like Layer Brett are stepping in. The project has already raised over $3.7 million during its presale phase, showing clear buying power from retail traders. Analysts point out that this level of early funding reflects growing confidence in Brett’s future as both a meme token and a utility-driven coin.

Compared to Dogecoin, which lacks staking or structured incentives, Brett offers features that keep investors active and engaged. The difference is striking. Dogecoin may still hold a place in the crypto world as the original meme coin, but the market is signaling that fresh projects with clear utility are now more attractive.

Presale tokens, such as Layer Brett, offer not only cheaper entry points but also higher potential rewards. For many new investors, that makes the choice simple.

Factors that influence investors to pick Layer Brett over Dogecoin

Analysts and polls highlight three clear reasons:

  1. Staking rewards – LBRETT offers over 691% APY in staking. This reward is attracting investors seeking passive income, which Dogecoin does not offer.

  2. Low entry price – At $0.0058 per token, investors see Layer Brett as an easy entry compared to Dogecoin’s higher cost.

  3. Layer 2 advantage – Transactions on LBRETT are fast. Ethereum congestion has long been a problem, and LayerBrett solves this by building on Layer 2.

Industry watchers like Nate Geraci and Eric Balchunas note that the future of meme coins will depend on whether they can connect culture with real blockchain tools. On this front, Layer Brett is already ahead of Dogecoin.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Website: https://layerbrett.comTelegram: https://t.me/layerbrettX: https://x.com/LayerBrett

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum-oprichter en ConsenSys-CEO Joseph Lubin bevestigde in een interview dat er een eigen token voor MetaMask in de maak is. Het gaat om de MASK-token, die “eerder kan komen dan veel mensen nu verwachten.” Volgens Lubin hangt de lancering nauw samen met de verdere decentralisatie van onderdelen van het MetaMask-platform. Wat zegt Joseph Lubin? Lubin gaf geen exacte datum, maar benadrukte dat het token “significant verbonden is aan de decentralisatie” van MetaMask. Daarmee krijgt de langlopende speculatie rond een mogelijke airdrop of tokenuitgifte opnieuw brandstof. MetaMask-co-founder Dan Finlay zei eerder dat een eventuele lancering altijd direct in de wallet zelf gecommuniceerd wordt, om nepnieuws en scams te vermijden. De timing is opvallend: de cryptomarkt kent op dit moment een relatief soepel regelgevend klimaat. Dat kan de uitgifte van een utility- of governance-token vergemakkelijken. @MetaMask token is confirmed @ethereumJoseph confirm this in recent interview $MASK Is coming sooner than expected In previous post he also mentioned “MetaMask and Linea are cooking somETHing” Airdrop to $LINEA holders R u ready for $MASK ? Like RT https://t.co/Xd1kLPseNL pic.twitter.com/5CbVudCBB3 — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) September 19, 2025 Decentralisatie en gebruikstoepassing MetaMask is uitgegroeid tot de populairste self-custodial wallet, met meer dan 30 miljoen maandelijkse actieve gebruikers. Het fungeert als toegangspoort tot Ethereum en andere EVM-netwerken, en wordt breed gebruikt voor DeFi-apps, NFT’s en tokenhandel. Een eigen token kan verschillende functies krijgen: Governance over wallet-features of integraties Beloningen voor actieve gebruikers of swap-participanten Ondersteuning van de bredere infrastructuur, waaronder de layer-2 Linea (eveneens van ConsenSys) Community-leden speculeren al langer dat een airdrop voor trouwe gebruikers waarschijnlijk is. Bekende airdrop-trackers, zoals Crypto Telugu, stellen dat MASK “binnenkort” kan landen en mogelijk gekoppeld wordt aan Linea-activiteit. Nieuwe producten: mUSD en betaalkaart De mogelijke tokenlancering komt niet op zichzelf. MetaMask breidde dit jaar zijn ecosysteem fors uit: mUSD stablecoin, volledig gedekt door dollars en Treasuries, geïntegreerd in de wallet. MetaMask Card, ontwikkeld met Mastercard en Baanx, waarmee crypto direct aan de kassa besteed kan worden. Een dedicated Linea-pagina in de wallet, waar dApps, NFT’s en tokens op dit layer-2 netwerk zichtbaar zijn. Deze stappen laten zien dat ConsenSys MetaMask verder wil positioneren als financieel platform, niet enkel als wallet. Een token past in die strategie, zeker als het governance en community-betrokkenheid vergroot. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Jerome Powell van de Federal Reserve heeft voor het sinds 2024 de rentes verlaagt, en dit is in principe een positief economisch signaal. Vaak wordt zo’n verandering gevolgd door stijgingen op de markten. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in… Continue reading MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat betekent dit voor gebruikers? Concreet hoeven gebruikers nu niets te doen. Lubin heeft geen distributiedetails of criteria gedeeld. Mocht er een airdrop komen, dan wordt dit volgens de MetaMask-founders “altijd binnen de app” aangekondigd. De komst van een MASK-token kan wel grote impact hebben op de markt. Door de enorme gebruikersbasis zou een uitgifte in de buurt kunnen komen van de grootste airdrops tot nu toe. Voor ConsenSys kan het bovendien een manier zijn om de macht verder te decentraliseren en de community nauwer te betrekken bij de ontwikkeling van MetaMask. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/19 22:31
SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

SEC Chairman Atkins said on Friday that his agency plans to push forward a rule change to give companies the option to ditch quarterly earnings reports. He confirmed this live on CNBC’s Squawk Box, saying, “I welcome that posting by the president, and I have talked to him about it.” This move follows Donald Trump’s […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 22:42
Fed Decision Fails to Convince Bitcoin Bulls! Options Bulls Prepare for a BTC Drop!

Fed Decision Fails to Convince Bitcoin Bulls! Options Bulls Prepare for a BTC Drop!

Deribit CEO Luuk Strijers said that Bitcoin options traders are preparing for a decline despite the positive Fed interest rate cut decision. Continue Reading: Fed Decision Fails to Convince Bitcoin Bulls! Options Bulls Prepare for a BTC Drop!
Bitcoin
BTC$115,755.53-1.52%
BULLS
BULLS$752.5-0.93%
Coinstats2025/09/19 22:40
MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

Fed Decision Fails to Convince Bitcoin Bulls! Options Bulls Prepare for a BTC Drop!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Shiba Inu in Salvage Mode as Burn Rate Rockets 1,431%