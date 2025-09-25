Record-Breaking Bitcoin Has Now Stayed Above $100K For 140 Days

Bitcoin appears to have found a new home above the psychological $100,000 mark. Since May 8, 2025, when the leading cryptocurrency closed above $100,000, it has never looked back. The streak (the longest in Bitcoin’s short history) now stands at 140 days, underscoring the strength that BTC has demonstrated during the current bull market. (Bitcoin Streak Days Above $100,000) As the historical chart above shows, Bitcoin broke the $100,000 mark for the first time on December 9, 2024, riding the wave of Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election. Two days after the first attempt, the cryptocurrency then managed to close above that crucial mark for multiple days (an eight-day streak). It’s second-longest streak before the current run came between mid-January and early February this year. That period marked President Trump’s inauguration and the establishment of a crypto-friendly task force at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These developments paved the way for greater institutional involvement and preceded Bitcoin’s current streak above $100,000. Will Bitcoin Go Back Below $100,000? Anyone who has watched Bitcoin grow into the asset class it is today understands the importance of the $100,000 mark. It used to be the ceiling for many who tried to predict the wildest prices for Bitcoin, especially critics like goldbug Peter Schiff. Here’s the now-infamous 2019 tweet in which Schiff implied that Bitcoin would never surpass $100,000. (Source: Peter Schiff on X) Schiff and anyone else who never saw Bitcoin’s potential to beat the $100,000 mark would not be blamed. On November 8, 2019 (the date of the above tweet, in case you missed it), the price of Bitcoin was around $8,700 while its market cap hovered around $160 billion. The leading cryptocurrency has also had to defeat some of its worst enemies in the buildup to its current glory days. That list includes a global pandemic, an unfavorable regulatory environment in the United States, multiple bans imposed by the Chinese government, and the implosion of several multi-billion-dollar companies in the cryptocurrency industry (Terra, FTX, Three Arrows Capital, etc). Fast forward to the present, one of the questions on the mind of most Bitcoin investors is whether BTC will go back below $100,000 anytime soon. The simple answer is that no one knows. Yet, if history is anything to go by, no one can correctly rule out the chances of a dip below $100,000 happening, especially after a prolonged bull run. However, one fact that can be put forward more confidently is that Bitcoin’s current streak above $100,000, even if it eventually ends, would not be the longest. On July 27, 2020, the price of BTC closed above $10,000 (another psychological mark) and has never looked back. Perhaps one day in the future, Bitcoin price will close above $100,000, and it will be the last time people can buy it within that price range. Or maybe that day has already come and gone. Only time would tell. 