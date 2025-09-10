Record share of U.S. businesses divert China investments: AmCham Shanghai

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.

BEIJING — Nearly half of U.S. businesses have redirected planned China investments to other regions over the past year — the highest on record — the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said Wednesday.

The business chamber’s survey of members from May 19 to June 20 came shortly after an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and a temporary rollback of some tariffs from mid-May. The two countries last month agreed to extend the trade truce by another 90 days, to mid-November.

“For a company, 90 days, that’s just way too short,” Eric Zheng, President of AmCham Shanghai, told reporters, pointing out that the supply chain planning is far longer term.

“At least we don’t need to deal with even higher tariffs [for now], but the issue is not going away, it’s still here,” Zheng said.

As many as 47% of the survey respondents said that they had diverted investments planned for China, primarily to Southeast Asia. That’s the highest share since the survey first asked the question about plans to shift investments away from China in 2017.

The Indian subcontinent, which includes Bangladesh, was the second-most popular destination for redirected investments, while the U.S. and Mexico ranked far lower.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to encourage businesses to bring manufacturing back to America, with Trump criticizing Apple‘s plans to expand production in India. A few companies, especially in advanced technology, have made high-profile announcements to invest in the U.S.

AmCham Shanghai’s members include Apple, Ford, Honeywell, Meta and Tesla. Jeffrey Lehman, the business group’s chair, pointed out that members are affected not just by U.S. tariffs on China, but Beijing’s retaliatory duties, since materials needed to build the product often come from the U.S.