Recoveries, a digital asset recovery service provider, has secured a CHF 1 million strategic funding round led by VerifyVASP.

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Startupticker, Recoveries, a blockchain data analysis and digital asset recovery service provider, announced the completion of a strategic round of financing of 1 million Swiss francs, led by VerifyVASP and participated by a group of angel investors. The new funds are intended to be used to accelerate the development of its artificial intelligence-enhanced blockchain investigation management system that supports cross-chain investigations, in order to simplify the digital asset recovery process for global exchanges, banks, insurance companies and law firms.

