Recovery Chances Fade as Bearish Signals Grow

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 14:31
Altcoins

Pi Coin is showing little sign of shaking off its slump, with traders increasingly worried that the token could be heading toward fresh lows despite Bitcoin’s relative stability above the $110,000 mark.

Unlike most altcoins that mirror Bitcoin’s price swings, Pi Coin has largely broken away from the trend. Current data shows its correlation with BTC has slipped to 0.12, meaning Pi is moving on its own. Instead of benefiting from Bitcoin’s resilience, the token’s divergence has raised concerns about deteriorating investor confidence.

Technical Pressure Mounts

Chart signals are also turning darker. The Squeeze Momentum Indicator is now flashing warnings of a volatility buildup. Historically, these setups lead to sudden bursts in price movement. With sentiment already tilted bearish, analysts fear the break could unleash additional selling rather than spark a rebound.

Key Levels in Focus

At present, Pi Coin is hovering near $0.345, clinging just above a critical support line at $0.344. A decisive drop below that threshold could drag prices toward $0.334 and even challenge the record low of $0.322. If those levels collapse, Pi would likely enter uncharted bearish territory.

The only way to avoid such a scenario would be a bounce from current levels that pushes the token back toward $0.360. But without stronger inflows and a restored connection to Bitcoin’s broader trend, the odds of such a recovery appear slim.

Outlook

For now, Pi Coin faces a pivotal test. Either it holds its fragile support and stabilizes, or it risks slipping into another leg lower — with technical indicators suggesting volatility is about to decide the outcome.

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-coin-price-prediction-recovery-chances-fade-as-bearish-signals-grow/

