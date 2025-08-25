Red Wings, Blackhawks And Rangers To Celebrate 2025-26 NHL Centennials

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 04:48
SIX
SIX$0.02184-2.10%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3794+3.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020225-9.68%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
The Arena
ARENA$0.00764-1.92%
RedStone
RED$0.4092-1.44%

The New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks are all celebrating their NHL centennials in the 2025-26 season. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As the NHL continues to evolve, the league’s history will be front and center in 2025-26. Three of the league’s Original Six franchises — the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers — will be celebrating their NHL centennials with special events dotted through the upcoming campaign.

The youngest members of the Original Six, all three franchises debuted in the 1926-27 season, the first year that the Stanley Cup was awarded to the National Hockey League champion.

Here’s a look at the history of the three squads and what we know about their celebration plans.

Detroit Red Wings

With seven Stanley Cups before the NHL expanded to 12 teams in 1967 and 11 championships in total, the Red Wings have the most decorated history of the three centennial teams. They also stand as the league’s most successful American-based team — the Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins are tied for second, with six Cups each.

The Red Wings have also placed 83 players, coaches and executives into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and current GM Steve Yzerman holds the record as the longest-serving captain in NHL history with a tenure that spanned 1,303 games over 19 seasons — including three Stanley Cup wins.

Founded as the Cougars, the team changed its name to the Falcons in 1930 before adopting the Red Wings moniker in 1932.

The Wings’ centennial celebration has been dubbed ‘100 Years of Hockeytown.’ In August, the team unveiled a special centennial logo for center ice at Little Caesars Arena which includes the beloved ‘Hockeytown’ wordmark for the first time since 2018.

The Red Wings have announced a four-day FanFest to be held at Motor City Casino from Nov. 6-9. It will feature alumni guest appearances, autograph sessions and other activations.

A special centennial jersey is also forthcoming and last week, the team announced that it will finally be retiring the No. 91 of first-ballot Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov on Jan. 12, 2026.

The Red Wings’ centennial season will begin against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 9 at Little Caesars Arena.

Chicago Blackhawks

Known as the Black Hawks until 1986, Chicago won the Stanley Cup in 1934, 1938 and 1961 before going on its more recent run of championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Blackhawks’ centennial theme is ‘Always an Original,’ and the team has already released the slate of its centennial celebration events. Divided into eras, the Blackhawks will honor their original stars as well as their fearsome old arena, Chicago Stadium, the teams that won it all and ‘the next originals.’ Bobblehead giveaways through the year will honor icons including Stan Mikita, Chris Chelios and Duncan Keith, who’s set to be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in November.

After they open their campaign on the road against the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins, the Blackhawks will kick off their centennial season festivities against Montreal on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the United Center.

New York Rangers

Just two years into their existence, the Rangers became the first U.S.-based franchise to win the Cup in 1928. They followed that up with wins in 1933 and 1940, then added one more championship in 1994. And like the Red Wings (nine-year drought) and the Blackhawks (five-year drought), the Rangers are looking to return to the post-season picture under new coach Mike Sullivan in 2025-26, after a miss last season.

All three centennial teams feature relatively new faces behind the bench. Todd McLellan took over in Detroit last December and has amassed a record of 26-18-4 for a .583 points percentage to date, while former Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill is taking over in Chicago this fall.

Sullivan is the only one of the three with a Cup ring as a head coach. He has two from his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, from 2016 and 2017, and was also part of the Blackhawks’ staff in 2015 as a development coach. McLellan got his name on the Cup in 2008, as an assistant to Mike Babcock with the Detroit Red Wings.

Details are sparse so far on the Rangers’ plans for their centennial celebration. Their logo and branding has been released, as well as a video commemorating memories from the last 100 years.

Stay tuned for more as part of this year’s NHL centennials. Sullivan will make his debut behind the Rangers bench against his old team from Pittsburgh at Madison Square Garden on the opening night of the 2025-26 season, Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolschram/2025/08/24/red-wings-blackhawks-and-rangers-to-celebrate-2025-26-nhl-centennials/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Dogecoin is de afgelopen dagen rustig omhoog bewogen en staat dicht bij een belangrijk punt op de grafiek. Het gaat om een patroon dat technische analisten een symmetrische driehoek noemen. Hierbij worden de toppen steeds iets lager en de bodems juist iets hoger. Kan de Dogecoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder oplopen? Wat zegt dit symmetrische patroon over de Dogecoin koers? De Dogecoin koers beweegt al weken binnen deze driehoek. De ruimte tussen steun en weerstand wordt steeds kleiner. Dit wijst op afnemend handelsvolume en een markt die wacht tot kopers of verkopers de overhand krijgen. Een symmetrische driehoek ontstaat vaak in perioden van consolidatie. In zo’n fase wisselen bulls en bears elkaar af zonder dat één van de twee de volledige controle heeft. Het patroon eindigt vrijwel altijd met een uitbraak omhoog of omlaag. Het moment waarop dat gebeurt komt dichterbij, omdat de driehoek steeds nauwer wordt. Volgens data analyses kan het verschil tussen de boven- en onderkant van dit patroon worden gebruikt om het mogelijke koersdoel na een uitbraak te berekenen. In dit geval wijst de projectie op een beweging van ongeveer 30% zodra de koers door de driehoek heen breekt. Dogecoin $DOGE is getting ready for a 30% price move! pic.twitter.com/3bcNzfg2yC — Ali (@ali_charts) August 23, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijke niveaus voor Dogecoin Voor traders zijn er duidelijke koersniveaus die in de gaten worden gehouden. De eerste ligt rond $0,25. Dit niveau fungeert als weerstand. Als de Dogecoin koers daarboven komt met stevig volume, dan kan de weg open liggen richting $0,31 tot $0,32. Dat zijn de niveaus die volgen uit de hoogte van de driehoek toegepast op het moment van de uitbraak. Aan de andere kant is er ook een steunpunt zichtbaar rond $0,22. Wanneer de koers daaronder zakt, neemt de kans toe dat Dogecoin terugvalt richting de regio van $0,19 tot $0,20. Deze zone fungeerde in eerdere handelsweken vaker als vangnet voor kopers. De prijsontwikkeling laat dus zien dat de munt zich in een beslissende fase bevindt. Welke richting de koers kiest, hangt af van het vermogen om één van deze niveaus overtuigend te doorbreken. Historische patronen van de DOGE koers De huidige situatie van Dogecoin lijkt op eerdere fases waarin de munt langere tijd in een driehoek bewoog. Ook toen volgden scherpe bewegingen zodra de koers de formatie doorbrak. In 2021 en 2023 waren er vergelijkbare patronen zichtbaar. Beide keren resulteerde dat in sterke rallies, maar ook in forse correcties toen het momentum afzwakte. Dat maakt duidelijk dat symmetrische driehoeken krachtige indicatoren kunnen zijn. Toch blijft de richting altijd afhankelijk van de daadwerkelijke uitbraak. De volatiliteit die erop volgt is vaak groot, omdat veel traders hun posities aanpassen zodra de koers de formatie verlaat. Het gebied rond $0,25 vormt dus de sleutel voor een mogelijk vervolg omhoog richting $0,31 tot $0,32. Zakt de koers juist onder $0,22, dan komt de regio rond $0,19 weer in beeld. Met het huidige patroon en de afnemende volumes is de kans groot dat deze beslissing binnenkort valt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006107-1.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1298-2.62%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:16
Share
Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-381m-presale-surges-past-xrps-12b-volumes-and-dogecoins-500m-whale-play/
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04671-10.79%
XRP
XRP$3.0347-0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020204-9.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:00
Share
'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

AI is driving upheaval in gaming, warns Google Cloud exec Jack Buser—and while that may unlock innovation, not every studio will make it.
Threshold
T$0.01676-1.75%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0743-9.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1318+1.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:01
Share

Trending News

More

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000