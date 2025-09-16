Redefining the Connection Between Clubs and Supporters

SPONSORED POST*

What fan tokens are, in plain English

Fan tokens are digital assets that sports organizations issue to give supporters a new way to participate, from voting in club polls to unlocking rewards and experiences. On major platforms, they are designed as utility tokens for engagement rather than traditional investments.

In this explainer we unpack how Fan Tokens work, what you can actually do with them, and the trade-offs to consider before you buy.

How the tech works

Under the hood, most fan tokens today are minted on Chiliz Chain as CAP-20 tokens, a standard similar to ERC-20 but specific to Chiliz. This lets teams issue finite, fungible assets that integrate with apps like Socios.com.

What that means for fans:

Ownership in your wallet: You hold tokens in a self-custodial or platform wallet and sign messages to vote or claim perks.

You hold tokens in a self-custodial or platform wallet and sign messages to vote or claim perks. On-chain access control: Holding a minimum balance can unlock gated features such as polls, raffles or content.

Holding a minimum balance can unlock gated features such as polls, raffles or content. Interoperability: Because CAP-20 follows familiar token patterns, developers can build experiences across the sports Web3 stack more easily.

Real utilities clubs are testing

Clubs have been piloting tangible, fan-facing utilities for several seasons:

Polls that influence club choices: A well-known early example is Juventus fans choosing the goal celebration song through a Socios poll, which made headlines as a first-of-its-kind activation.

A well-known early example is Juventus fans choosing the goal celebration song through a Socios poll, which made headlines as a first-of-its-kind activation. Matchday and VIP experiences: From VIP tickets to stadium tours, raffles and meet-and-greets are common rewards for holders.

From VIP tickets to stadium tours, raffles and meet-and-greets are common rewards for holders. Merch and digital collectibles: Token-gated drops, discounts or presales when teams run special campaigns.

These are not universal or guaranteed by every club. Utilities vary by team, campaign and jurisdiction, so reading the fine print matters.

Risks, volatility and regulation

Fan tokens trade on crypto markets, which makes prices volatile. Platforms themselves caution that values can go up or down and that tokens may not be regulated in many countries. Treat them as access passes to experiences, not as guaranteed investments.

In the EU, the MiCA framework is phasing in comprehensive rules for crypto-assets. MiCA aims to standardize disclosures, authorization and supervision for issuers and service providers, while leaving room for local enforcement questions that are still evolving.

Regulatory debate remains active. Recent reports show national regulators in Europe pressing for stricter, centralized oversight of large crypto firms, highlighting how supervision could tighten even under MiCA. Stay alert to jurisdiction-specific guidance.

2025 snapshot: who is using them and why

The concept started with European football, then spread across global sports. Top clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Manchester City and many others have launched tokens, mostly to deepen digital engagement and community participation.

Seasonality also plays a role. Around major tournaments like EURO 2024 and Copa América 2024, national-team tokens saw spikes in attention and trading, underscoring how real-world fixtures drive demand.

For clubs, the pitch is straightforward: convert passive followers into active members of a digital community, collect feedback through polls, and reward superfans with scarce experiences. For supporters, the appeal is a more direct voice and access, provided they understand the costs and risks.

How to get started responsibly

Learn the basics first. Read official docs on the token standard and the platform’s utility model, then review your club’s specific token page for its utilities and rules. Check regulation and taxes in your country. MiCA is changing the picture in the EU, while the U.S. remains a patchwork. When in doubt, get independent advice. Start small and track utility, not just price. Treat tokens like digital membership keys with perks. Expect volatility and set alerts for any polls or deadlines. Stick to reputable venues and wallets. Confirm the issuer, read whitepapers or summaries, and enable security features such as 2FA and hardware-wallet support when possible.

FAQ

Are fan tokens the same as NFTs?

No. Most fan tokens are fungible CAP-20 assets on Chiliz Chain, similar to ERC-20, while NFTs are typically unique collectibles. Clubs may run both side by side for different use cases such as access versus memorabilia.

Do fan tokens grant ownership in a club?

No. Utilities focus on engagement, like polls and rewards. They are not equity or debt instruments, and they do not grant dividends or control rights over operations. Always check each token’s terms.

Can fan tokens go to zero?

Like any traded crypto-asset, prices can be volatile and may fall sharply. Platforms explicitly warn that values can move both up and down, and profits may be taxable. Only allocate what you can afford to lose.

What about regulation in 2025?

The EU’s MiCA regime introduces disclosures and authorization requirements for many crypto-asset activities, but implementation details and supervisory scope are still being ironed out. Monitor official guidance in your jurisdiction.

Which clubs actually use fan tokens today?

Multiple elite teams across Europe and beyond have issued tokens to support polls and rewards. Examples include PSG, FC Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus, among others. Utilities and activity levels differ by club and campaign.

Final thoughts

Fan tokens are a live experiment in sports engagement. The best use cases feel like interactive memberships, where holding a balance unlocks influence and experiences. If you are exploring them, focus on clubs with clear, ongoing utilities and transparent rules, keep position sizes modest, and revisit your thesis with each season’s calendar.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.