RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion

TLDR

RedotPay has raised $47 million in funding, achieving a valuation of over $1 billion.

The funding round included investments from Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Vertex Ventures.

RedotPay offers services such as stablecoin cards, multi-currency wallets, and international payout solutions.

The company has over 5 million users across more than 100 markets and reports $10 billion in annual payment volume.

RedotPay plans to extend its global payment network through new partnerships with banks and payment networks.

RedotPay, a rapidly growing crypto payments startup, has achieved unicorn status following a $47 million funding round. The company is now valued at over $1 billion. The investment round saw contributions from prominent investors, including Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Vertex Ventures.

RedotPay Expands Digital Finance Solutions Worldwide

RedotPay’s goal is to simplify and secure digital finance on a global scale. Michael Gao, co-founder and CEO of RedotPay, expressed confidence in the company’s growth. He said, “Partnering with Coinbase Ventures and maintaining the backing of Galaxy and Vertex reflects the confidence investors have in our approach.” The company plans to expand its services and improve blockchain solutions for users worldwide.

Founded in 2023, RedotPay has quickly developed a strong portfolio. The company offers products like stablecoin cards, multi-currency wallets, and international payout solutions. These services merge the benefits of stablecoins with the efficiency of traditional payment networks.

Expansion and Increased Payment Volume Highlight Rapid Adoption

RedotPay currently operates in over 100 markets, with more than 5 million active users. The company reports a staggering $10 billion in annualized payment volume. This rapid adoption shows a strong demand for RedotPay’s services.

The new funding will help extend the company’s global payment corridors. RedotPay plans to form new partnerships with banks, payment networks, and other players in the ecosystem. The company also intends to enhance its focus on compliance and licensing.

As the fintech landscape evolves, RedotPay’s approach aligns with the broader trend of increasing stablecoin adoption. Other major companies like PayPal and Circle are expanding their stablecoin-based services in 2025.

The post RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.