RedotPay Secures $47 Million, Reaches Unicorn Status

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:33
Key Points:
  • RedotPay obtains $47 million funding, boosting valuation beyond $1 billion.
  • Strong participation from Coinbase Ventures marks institutional confidence.
  • Expansion in Latin America aims to increase crypto accessibility.

RedotPay, a Hong Kong-based stablecoin payment firm, secured $47 million in funding led by Coinbase Ventures, achieving unicorn status in September 2025.

This investment underscores the significant growth potential of stablecoins in global payments, particularly in underserved regions, as RedotPay expands its reach and market capabilities.

RedotPay’s $1B Valuation Boosts Crypto Adoption

RedotPay, a stablecoin payment provider, has completed a $47 million funding round after its initial launch in April 2023. Key investors such as Coinbase Ventures and Galaxy Ventures played significant roles, showcasing the potential of fintech in expanding financial services through stablecoins. Michael Gao, CEO of RedotPay, expressed excitement in elevating global financial access through their tools and partnerships, reflecting their dedication to service improvement.

The infusion of funds will support the company’s strategic initiatives, including facilitating access to stablecoin payments for underserved populations in regions like Latin America. They plan to enhance their services through local integrations, symbolizing a shift towards broader financial inclusion via stablecoin technology.

Michael Gao, Co-founder and CEO, RedotPay, said, “Our team takes pride in empowering millions globally with financial access while bridging the gap between fiat and crypto. As we scale our platform capabilities, we look forward to partnering with Lightspeed, HSG, Galaxy, and our other strategic investors to expand our reach and accelerate financial empowerment worldwide.”

Stablecoins Pivotal in Financial Inclusion Strategy

Did you know? The $1 billion valuation achieved by RedotPay mirrors the rapid growth of firms like MoonPay and Circle, who witnessed increased stablecoin adoption in parallel with significant investment rounds.

Based on CoinMarketCap data, USDC maintains a stable price of $1.00 with a market cap nearing $74.15 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of roughly $17.74 billion. Its circulating supply remains at 74.16 billion, showcasing its standing as a vital component in stablecoin markets.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that the push for global cooperation and regulatory compliance could result in more secure crypto transactions. By prioritizing licensed expansions, firms like RedotPay can potentially redefine stablecoin use in finance.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/redotpay-47-million-unicorn-status/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC.
