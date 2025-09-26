TLDR: SEC, FINRA contact more than 200 firms about sharp stock gains ahead of crypto-treasury announcements. Regulators warn these firms may have violated Reg FD by disclosing material nonpublic info. Leaks from confidential investor briefings appear to have driven pre-announcement price volatility. No enforcement actions yet; probes focus now on disclosure compliance and insider knowledge. [...] The post Regulators Zero In On Odd Stock Moves Before Crypto-Treasury Deal Announcements appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: SEC, FINRA contact more than 200 firms about sharp stock gains ahead of crypto-treasury announcements. Regulators warn these firms may have violated Reg FD by disclosing material nonpublic info. Leaks from confidential investor briefings appear to have driven pre-announcement price volatility. No enforcement actions yet; probes focus now on disclosure compliance and insider knowledge. [...] The post Regulators Zero In On Odd Stock Moves Before Crypto-Treasury Deal Announcements appeared first on Blockonomi.

Regulators Zero In On Odd Stock Moves Before Crypto-Treasury Deal Announcements

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 15:14
TLDR:

  • SEC, FINRA contact more than 200 firms about sharp stock gains ahead of crypto-treasury announcements.
  • Regulators warn these firms may have violated Reg FD by disclosing material nonpublic info.
  • Leaks from confidential investor briefings appear to have driven pre-announcement price volatility.
  • No enforcement actions yet; probes focus now on disclosure compliance and insider knowledge.

Unusual trading ahead of crypto-treasury deals has interested U.S. regulators. They suspect some companies might have used inside knowledge to gain. Stock prices and volume rose sharply before public announcements. Now the SEC and FINRA are reaching out. Over 200 firms are under the microscope.

What Triggered the Crypto-Treasury Trade Probe

According to reports, regulators began investigating after spotting stock price gains and unusually high trading volumes in companies that later announced crypto-treasury strategies. 

These companies had privately discussed raising funds to buy cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Some had held investor briefings under nondisclosure agreements. 

In several instances, secrecy may have broken down. Copies of plans or details leaked before the firm’s public statements. That raised suspicion about selective disclosure or insider trading.

Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) is central. It requires that public companies share material information broadly, not just with certain investors. Regulators worry some firms may have breached Reg FD rules.

Potential Legal Risks and Market Effects on Crypto Price

If the probe finds violations, legal exposure could follow. Firms could face penalties for insider trading or failing to follow disclosure rules .

Crypto investors who bet on price signals tied to crypto-treasury announcements may lose confidence if those signals were based on leaks. That could make markets more cautious.

Companies may rethink how they communicate their crypto-treasury plans. More control over how information moves. Tighter NDAs or delaying investor outreach might become routine.

Crypto price volatility may increase before announcements as traders try to spot leaks. Regulators may push firms to issue earlier, clearer statements to avoid unfair trading advantages.

