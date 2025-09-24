TLDR Reliance Global has made its first Cardano purchase to expand its digital asset treasury. Cardano’s strong fundamentals and growing adoption influenced Reliance’s decision to add ADA. ADA ETF approval odds have surged to 92%, boosting investor confidence in the asset. Cardano’s blockchain has surpassed 114 million transactions, reflecting steady adoption. Reliance Global Group, a [...] The post Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Reliance Global has made its first Cardano purchase to expand its digital asset treasury. Cardano’s strong fundamentals and growing adoption influenced Reliance’s decision to add ADA. ADA ETF approval odds have surged to 92%, boosting investor confidence in the asset. Cardano’s blockchain has surpassed 114 million transactions, reflecting steady adoption. Reliance Global Group, a [...] The post Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.

Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 12:18
Cardano
ADA$0.8163-1.15%

TLDR

  • Reliance Global has made its first Cardano purchase to expand its digital asset treasury.

  • Cardano’s strong fundamentals and growing adoption influenced Reliance’s decision to add ADA.

  • ADA ETF approval odds have surged to 92%, boosting investor confidence in the asset.

  • Cardano’s blockchain has surpassed 114 million transactions, reflecting steady adoption.

Reliance Global Group, a Nasdaq-listed financial services company, has announced its first purchase of Cardano (ADA) as part of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative. This acquisition strengthens the company’s growing digital asset portfolio, which previously included Ethereum. The company’s push into cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano, demonstrates its strategy to diversify its holdings and position itself for long-term value.

The acquisition of ADA is an essential part of Reliance Global’s commitment to expanding its treasury with major cryptocurrencies. The company believes that the addition of Cardano will complement its existing digital assets and provide long-term growth potential. The news comes on the eighth anniversary of Cardano’s genesis block, highlighting the milestone for both Cardano and Reliance Global.

Reliance Global’s Strategy: Long-Term Investment Focus

Reliance Global’s investment in Cardano reflects its long-term approach to digital assets. The company has been careful to choose assets that show solid fundamentals, with Cardano’s scalable design, energy-efficient proof-of-stake system, and real-world adoption standing out as key factors.

The company’s strategy is not driven by short-term gains but aims to secure assets that offer strong value over time.

By adding Cardano to its treasury, Reliance Global joins a growing list of institutional players that recognize the value of ADA as a stable and promising asset. Reliance’s confidence in Cardano reflects the blockchain’s significant progress in scaling and its ongoing commitment to improving decentralized finance (DeFi) systems.

Cardano’s Growth and Market Momentum

Cardano’s market position has been further strengthened by its recent milestones. The blockchain has surpassed 114 million transactions, signaling growing adoption despite broader market conditions. This achievement adds to Cardano’s increasing reputation as a reliable and scalable blockchain solution, capable of handling large transaction volumes.

Reliance Global’s decision to invest in Cardano aligns with its long-term outlook, which is based on the blockchain’s technological robustness and steadily expanding ecosystem.

As Cardano continues to develop its ecosystem and real-world use cases, Reliance Global’s addition of ADA to its portfolio shows that the company recognizes the value of backing innovative and forward-thinking blockchain projects. Cardano’s growth in transaction volume and its focus on tokenization, privacy, and scalability continue to fuel optimism around its future potential.

ADA ETF Approval Odds and Market Outlook

The news of Reliance Global’s purchase of Cardano comes amid growing optimism in the market, with ADA ETF approval odds surging to 92%. This increase in approval probability has raised investor confidence and signaled that institutional products tied to Cardano could soon be on the horizon. A successful ADA ETF approval could pave the way for substantial capital inflows, further boosting Cardano’s market position.

The strong likelihood of ADA ETF approval and the recent price movement reflect growing institutional interest in the asset. As more financial institutions and corporate entities begin to see Cardano’s potential as an investment vehicle, the demand for ADA is expected to increase, potentially driving its value further. Reliance Global’s strategic acquisition places it in an advantageous position to benefit from this evolving trend, particularly as ADA’s market appeal strengthens.

The post Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4044-1.17%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03654+0.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.14047+4.93%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.012474-34.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004647-1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08525+1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected