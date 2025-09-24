Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase

TLDR

Reliance Global has made its first Cardano purchase to expand its digital asset treasury.

Cardano’s strong fundamentals and growing adoption influenced Reliance’s decision to add ADA.

ADA ETF approval odds have surged to 92%, boosting investor confidence in the asset.

Cardano’s blockchain has surpassed 114 million transactions, reflecting steady adoption.

Reliance Global Group, a Nasdaq-listed financial services company, has announced its first purchase of Cardano (ADA) as part of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative. This acquisition strengthens the company’s growing digital asset portfolio, which previously included Ethereum. The company’s push into cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano, demonstrates its strategy to diversify its holdings and position itself for long-term value.

The acquisition of ADA is an essential part of Reliance Global’s commitment to expanding its treasury with major cryptocurrencies. The company believes that the addition of Cardano will complement its existing digital assets and provide long-term growth potential. The news comes on the eighth anniversary of Cardano’s genesis block, highlighting the milestone for both Cardano and Reliance Global.

Reliance Global’s Strategy: Long-Term Investment Focus

Reliance Global’s investment in Cardano reflects its long-term approach to digital assets. The company has been careful to choose assets that show solid fundamentals, with Cardano’s scalable design, energy-efficient proof-of-stake system, and real-world adoption standing out as key factors.

The company’s strategy is not driven by short-term gains but aims to secure assets that offer strong value over time.

By adding Cardano to its treasury, Reliance Global joins a growing list of institutional players that recognize the value of ADA as a stable and promising asset. Reliance’s confidence in Cardano reflects the blockchain’s significant progress in scaling and its ongoing commitment to improving decentralized finance (DeFi) systems.

Cardano’s Growth and Market Momentum

Cardano’s market position has been further strengthened by its recent milestones. The blockchain has surpassed 114 million transactions, signaling growing adoption despite broader market conditions. This achievement adds to Cardano’s increasing reputation as a reliable and scalable blockchain solution, capable of handling large transaction volumes.

Reliance Global’s decision to invest in Cardano aligns with its long-term outlook, which is based on the blockchain’s technological robustness and steadily expanding ecosystem.

As Cardano continues to develop its ecosystem and real-world use cases, Reliance Global’s addition of ADA to its portfolio shows that the company recognizes the value of backing innovative and forward-thinking blockchain projects. Cardano’s growth in transaction volume and its focus on tokenization, privacy, and scalability continue to fuel optimism around its future potential.

ADA ETF Approval Odds and Market Outlook

The news of Reliance Global’s purchase of Cardano comes amid growing optimism in the market, with ADA ETF approval odds surging to 92%. This increase in approval probability has raised investor confidence and signaled that institutional products tied to Cardano could soon be on the horizon. A successful ADA ETF approval could pave the way for substantial capital inflows, further boosting Cardano’s market position.

The strong likelihood of ADA ETF approval and the recent price movement reflect growing institutional interest in the asset. As more financial institutions and corporate entities begin to see Cardano’s potential as an investment vehicle, the demand for ADA is expected to increase, potentially driving its value further. Reliance Global’s strategic acquisition places it in an advantageous position to benefit from this evolving trend, particularly as ADA’s market appeal strengthens.

The post Reliance Global Expands Digital Treasury with First Cardano Purchase appeared first on CoinCentral.