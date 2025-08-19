Remarkable Development in Ethereum ETFs! Second Largest Outflow Ever! Here Are the Details

A remarkable development occurred in the crypto market on August 18, 2025. Ethereum spot ETFs experienced the second-largest outflow day in history, recording a total net outflow of $197 million.

Record Outflow from Ethereum Spot ETFs: $197 Million

This suggests that investors’ risk appetite for Ethereum is decreasing in the face of short-term market uncertainties.

Bitcoin spot ETFs also saw significant outflows on the same day. A total of $122 million in net outflows were recorded, reflecting the majority of these products being used by investors seeking profits and managing market volatility.

However, one notable exception stood out: the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) was the only net inflow product of the day. This development demonstrated that Bitwise is distinguishing itself through growing market confidence and long-term investor interest.

Experts believe the high outflow from Ethereum spot ETFs may have been influenced by macroeconomic uncertainties and expectations regarding interest rate policy in the US. In particular, the Fed’s mixed signals regarding interest rate cuts are causing investors to withdraw from risky assets.

Despite this, analysts predict that demand for both Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs could rise again in the medium to long term. Spot ETFs remain crucial in the market because they facilitate access to crypto for institutional investors.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!