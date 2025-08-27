The post Remittix, Bitcoin Swift & Maxi Doge: Diverse Presales, Shared Growth Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto investors are spoiled for choice this summer. Remittix (RTX) is drawing attention with its PayFi model for low-cost global transfers and real-time FX conversion. Maxi Doge is making waves as a meme token driven by powerful social momentum and huge community activity. And then there is Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), which has already raised more than $1.3 million in its presale and just announced an early launch on August 30. With less than three days remaining in the final stage, BTC3 is offering massive programmable rewards and bonus events that set it apart from anything else on the market currently.

Remittix, Maxi Doge, and BTC3: Different Paths, Shared Excitement

Remittix is betting on adoption. With a mobile-first wallet, its success will hinge on execution milestones such as partner integrations and liquidity depth. Investors see upside if these milestones are delivered, and its PayFi niche is an underserved but promising corner of the crypto market. Maxi Doge represents the opposite end of the spectrum. Community energy, whale flows, and constant headlines power its value. Its volatility excites traders who thrive on big swings.

But Bitcoin Swift has stolen the spotlight by delivering financial rewards today. With over 5,500 registered users, a stage price of $7, and PoY payouts distributed every phase, BTC3 is providing tangible returns in real-time. That makes it far more compelling to investors looking for immediate opportunities.

Bitcoin Swift: Technology Meets Security

BTC3 is designed as a complete decentralized financial operating system. It integrates programmable Proof-of-Yield rewards, AI-driven smart contracts, zk-SNARK privacy, and decentralized identity. This ensures compliance readiness and privacy at the same time. BTC3 begins on Solana for low fees and scalability, before migrating to its own blockchain in 2026. Audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, along with KYC verification, give investors confidence that the project is transparent and secure.

Final Presale Stage: 3 Days Left

The urgency could not be higher. We are now in Stage 7, the last presale phase before launch, and only three days remain. Key details:

Over 5,500 community members



$1.3 million+ raised



Current stage price $7



Phase 6 has already paid 166% staking rewards



Final stage APY increased to 300%



Launch date locked for August 30



Referral program pays 25% to both sides

Because the hardcap was hit, BTC3 has launched the Everything Must Go Bonus Event, rewarding the fastest 130 investors:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus



Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus



Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus



Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus

For example, Tier 2 at $3,000 grows into $5,250 in tokens before launch. At $15 post-launch, that becomes $11,250. Tier 4 at $10,000 grows into $40,000 in tokens with the 300% bonus, which could be worth $60,000 post-launch. These numbers show why investors are rushing to join before the door closes.

Tokenomics and Roadmap

BTC3 has a total supply of 45,000,000 tokens. Allocation is community-focused:

50% (22.5M) reserved for PoY programmable rewards



30% (13.5M) allocated to presale



15% (6.75M) for liquidity pools



5% (2.25M) for team and reserves

The roadmap lays out an aggressive growth plan:

Q3–Q4 2025: Presale launch, Solana deployment, PoY distributions



Q1 2026: AI contract engine with reinforcement learning agents



Q2 2026: zk-ledger, shielded DeFi beta, zkLogin rollout



Q3 2026: Full governance release with AI voting simulator



Q4 2026: BTC3 mainnet launch, BTC3E stablecoin release, institutional onboarding

Influencers Driving Buzz

The hype is fueled by influencers breaking down BTC3’s potential:

Crypto Show praised its AI governance and presale payouts.



Bull Run Angel explained how BTC3’s PoY rewards and tokenomics are game-changers.



Token Galaxy highlighted its launch on Solana and scalability advantages.

For instant updates, the team posts actively on X, where the community is buzzing with anticipation.

Conclusion: The Standout Choice

Remittix has adoption potential. Maxi Doge has social firepower. But Bitcoin Swift is combining transparency, advanced technology, strong tokenomics, and a clear roadmap. With 300% APY in the final stage, massive bonus tiers, and a confirmed early launch on August 30, BTC3 is delivering immediate and long-term rewards. The final chance to buy at $7 is here, and those who hesitate could miss the biggest presale event of the year.

