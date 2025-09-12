Remittix Breaks Crypto Records After Raising Over $25 Million & Dogecoin Price Predictions After DOGE ETF Talks

The PayFi revolution is taking shape as Remittix smashes through $25 million raised with over 656 million tokens sold at $0.1050 each. This milestone has set the token apart as one of the best crypto projects of 2025, catching the eye of early-stage crypto investors. Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s ETF story is dominating headlines, prompting a fresh round of Dogecoin price prediction reports that could shape short-term trading strategies.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Hinges On ETF Approval

Source: Ali Martinez

Dogecoin’s long-awaited U.S. ETF, set to launch under the ticker DOJE, has sparked renewed enthusiasm for the meme coin. Analysts point out that the ETF could attract institutional inflows similar to Bitcoin’s early ETF approvals, potentially lifting prices toward the $0.311 mark. At present, Dogecoin trades around $0.240, finding support above its 50-day EMA. 

However, the Dogecoin price prediction remains mixed. Bulls see room for a rally toward $0.259 and beyond, while bears warn that rejection from resistance could pull DOGE back to $0.220. The ETF narrative is a game changer, but analysts note that the coin’s lack of core utility makes its long-term outlook uncertain.

Why Remittix Is Capturing Investor Attention

Unlike meme-driven assets, Remittix is quickly positioning itself as a crypto with real utility. Built on PayFi infrastructure, it bridges the gap between blockchain and global banking systems. With integrations spanning 30+ countries, Remittix isn’t just another token it is building the rails for the next generation of cross-border payments. Investors are treating it as one of the top cryptos under $1 with massive upside potential.

  • Global payment rails designed for instant transfers between fiat and crypto

  • Social momentum with viral adoption across major platforms

  • Real-time FX conversion inside its upcoming wallet for smooth cross-border use

  • Strong investor backing after securing over $25 million in funding

  • PayFi positioning makes it more than just another DeFi project

The Bigger Picture For Crypto Investors

While Dogecoin price prediction reports fuel speculation around short-term ETF-driven moves, Remittix is emerging as the smarter bet for long-term growth. With its strong funding base, viral traction and real-world use case, many now see it as the best crypto to buy now, offering what analysts call the next 100x crypto opportunity. For investors looking to move beyond hype and into projects with real adoption potential, Remittix may be the best new altcoin to watch in 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Remittix Breaks Crypto Records After Raising Over $25 Million & Dogecoin Price Predictions After DOGE ETF Talks appeared first on Blockonomi.

