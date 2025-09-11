Remittix dubbed the best crypto to buy now as top meme coins SHIB & Pepe could tumble

  • Remittix’s reputation has earned it a place among the top altcoins getting attention lately as the best crypto to buy now.
  • Analysts are eyeing a potential Remittix market cap growth nearing $500 million from the current $24.9 million by 2026.
  • The Remittix crypto-to-fiat use case has continued to build investors’ trust.

Remittix takes center spot this month as the best crypto to buy now, as top meme coins go flat with little buying and more selling.

The Shiba Inu price has remained flat in the last few months, with multiple time frame outlooks showing the price going sideways.

Similarly, the Pepe price has also tumbled, with the price trading in the shadows of past surges.

However, Remittix is reigniting a rise in sentiment for investors looking for the best crypto to buy now for high ROI.

Let’s take the coins one at a time to understand how the top meme coins have performed lately and the best strategy to shift into Remittix.

 

Bearish outlook cloud top meme coins performance in the second half of 2025

The prices of the top meme coins over the last few months have recorded strong dips, as a combination of low utility and competition has fueled exits.

In the case of Shiba Inu, the price has continued making sideways moves as buying momentum dropped to an alarming low.

This has kept the Shiba Inu price between $0.000014 and $0.000010, with a slight drop.

Whereas Pepe, joining the top meme coins last year, is also seeing its share in the market wane.

This is with the Pepe price reversing from its 2024 strong rally, tumbling to a low this year at $0.0000083.

However, further analysis of the price reveals that the top meme coins may face more trouble as the year progresses.

Analysts suggest that this could result from new competitors capturing a significant portion of the market, leading to a decline in the top meme coins.

Remittix tipped as the best crypto to buy now

 

Remittix’s reputation has earned it a place among the top altcoins getting attention lately as the best crypto to buy now.

This is due to the growth in the project’s ecosystem over the last few weeks, reaching a psychological level of $0.1.

The Remittix crypto-to-fiat use case has continued to build investors’ trust in the project’s long-term growth, as experts project a potential 40x increase this year.

Main drivers that analysis shows could help Remittix break out this year include:

  • The token’s potential to continue rising with its fast-expanding community
  • Remittix wallet launch and the role it will play in boosting accessibility for retail traders this year and beyond
  • And the impact of whales on the cap growth after its official listing

Analysts are eyeing a potential Remittix market cap growth nearing $500 million from the current $24.9 million by 2026.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Remittix dubbed the best crypto to buy now as top meme coins SHIB & Pepe could tumble appeared first on CoinJournal.

