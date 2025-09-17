Remittix Wins Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Bitcoin In September

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 22:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.08721-2.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00582-1.85%

September has been a defining month for crypto, with Bitcoin holding strong but new challengers emerging. Investors continue to search for the best crypto to buy, and Remittix has quickly moved to the top of that list. The project has raised over $25.8 million through the sale of more than 664 million tokens at $0.1080 each, gaining attention for solving problems that Bitcoin can’t.

Bitcoin Holds Institutional Support

Source: Ted Pillows

Bitcoin still dominates institutional portfolios and remains a key driver of overall market confidence. U.S.-based ETFs now hold more than 1.3 million BTC, with BlackRock’s $1 billion purchase underscoring its importance. Support at $114,800 continues to provide a safety net, and resistance at $116,833 could be the gateway to reclaiming $120,000.

Even so, Bitcoin has dropped 2.7% over the past month, reflecting cautious sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. While Bitcoin is the largest asset in crypto, the conversation around which is the best crypto to buy now is shifting toward projects that combine innovation with adoption, and that’s where Remittix shines.

Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy

Remittix is redefining cross-border finance by building rails for instant crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries. Designed for freelancers, remitters, and global earners, its model solves the $19 trillion payments challenge while creating demand for real utility. Already CertiK verified and ranked #1 on their pre-launch leaderboard, Remittix has also launched wallet beta testing with community participation.

Here are the reasons Remittix is now considered the best crypto to buy:

  • CertiK team verification plus #1 pre-launch ranking for global credibility
  • Beta wallet live with real-time FX conversion and low gas fee crypto support
  • $250,000 giveaway rewarding early supporters and boosting awareness
  • Business API designed to onboard enterprises into crypto payments
  • Deflationary tokenomics that reduce supply and reward long-term holders
  • Mass-market appeal for freelancers, remitters, and everyday global earners

Why Remittix Outshines Bitcoin In September

Bitcoin may continue as a store of value, but Remittix is capturing momentum as the next 100x crypto with real-world impact. With wallet testing live, CEX listings confirmed, and features that bridge traditional finance with DeFi, Remittix has already proven itself more than just hype. For anyone asking which is the best crypto to buy in September, Remittix is standing out as the answer.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

 

The post Remittix Wins Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Bitcoin In September appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.58-1.95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0128-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5209-2.45%
FORM
FORM$1.8955-5.04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-3.51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02304-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001842-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?