Report: Crypto Industry Has Raised Over $16 Billion, Expected to Break 2021 Funding Record

PANews reported on August 29 that according to Blockworks, Pantera Capital managing partner Paul Veradittakit released the "Crypto Venture Capital Status Report", pointing out that the crypto industry is expected to break the 2021 financing record of US$29.17 billion. Crypto companies have raised more than US$16 billion this year - this figure even exceeds the total transaction volume for the whole year of 2024.

Veradittakit described this year's funding boom as "an industry transformation driven by record-breaking M&A and IPO activity." He wrote, "2024 saw a record year for M&A transactions, with over 100 deals totaling $1.73 billion. The number of deals in 2025 is expected to surpass 2024. From January to July of this year, 76 deals totaling $6.23 billion were completed, 3.6 times the total transaction volume in 2024. At the current pace, the annual transaction volume is expected to reach 130."