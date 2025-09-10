Republic and Incentiv Form Strategic Alliance to Redefine Blockchain Participation

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Republic has entered into a strategic alliance with Incentiv, a next-generation, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that aims to simplify Web3 and make participation beneficial for every stakeholder.

The collaboration, backed by Republic Research and built on Republic Advisory’s experience with major projects like Avalanche and Supra, will strengthen Incentiv’s mission of developing a blockchain where all contributions are recognized. Incentiv distinguishes itself through its protocol-level integration of Advanced Account Abstraction and a regenerative economic model. This structure fairly redistributes value among developers, validators, liquidity providers, bundlers, and users, overcoming both technical and economic barriers that have hindered wider blockchain adoption.

Commenting on the partnership, Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Republic, stated:

“We’ve worked with some of the most impactful protocols in the space, and what stands out about Incentiv is their clarity of purpose. They’re not just building a faster and scalable blockchain. They’re building one rooted in economic inclusion, long-term sustainability, and simplicity at the user level. That kind of foundation is exactly what Web3 needs to grow beyond early adoption and reach a global audience.”

The Incentiv blockchain introduces a range of user-friendly features designed to simplify participation in Web3. Instead of relying on complex seed phrases, it offers seamless passkey-based logins along with built-in wallet recovery, making account management more secure and accessible. Transactions are streamlined through bundled processing, while a unified token fee system ensures consistency and convenience across the network. Governance is further enhanced by TransferGate, a mechanism that regulates transactions with clear, transparent rules.

At the centre of it all is the Incentiv+ Engine, which powers a shared rewards pool. This system redistributes value generated on the network to every verified contributor, whether they are developers, users, or infrastructure providers. The result is a self-sustaining ecosystem where participation naturally drives growth, innovation, and continued engagement.

Through this partnership, Incentiv will benefit from Republic’s strategic expertise and expansive global ecosystem, which has facilitated more than $2.6 billion in deployments across 150 countries. The partnership is designed to accelerate Web3 adoption by creating blockchain experiences that are both accessible and relevant to everyday users.

Incentiv’s co-founder, Arben Kane, highlighted that the joint effort seeks to bring blockchain back to its core mission, providing genuine value to the broader public instead of concentrating benefits among the earliest participants.. He noted that Republic has proven expertise in scaling meaningful projects, and both teams are focused on creating infrastructure that makes participation easier, rewards every contribution, and removes barriers that have hindered broader adoption. According to Kane, Incentiv is more than just another blockchain; it is a more innovative framework for building inclusive digital economies from the ground up.

Already, Incentiv’s public testnet has seen impressive traction, with over 1.3 million wallets onboarded. With the mainnet launch and token generation event on the horizon, Incentiv and Republic are well-positioned to influence the future of a fairer, more inclusive Web3 ecosystem.