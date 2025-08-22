Republic Launches Injective-Powered Wallet and Launchpad

PANews reported on August 21 that the global investment platform Republic announced a full integration with Injective, launching the Republic Wallet and exclusive Launchpad that support Injective, providing institutional-grade tokenization capabilities for Injective-based projects.

It is reported that Republic has deployed more than US$3 billion in funds, has more than 3,000 financing experiences, and covers 3 million community members in more than 150 countries.