ReserveOne Pushes $1 Billion Nasdaq Play Through SPAC Merger

TLDR :

ReserveOne has filed a confidential Form S-4 with the SEC for a $1 billion Nasdaq listing.

The merger with M3-Brigade could see ReserveOne trade under ticker RONE once approved.

Shareholder approval and SEC review are the next steps before closing the business combination.

ReserveOne’s planned listing marks a major step toward public market access for the company.



ReserveOne is getting closer to a public listing that could value the company at $1 billion. The firm is pushing ahead with its merger plans with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp., taking the next step by filing paperwork with regulators.

The move puts ReserveOne on track for a Nasdaq debut if all conditions are met. Market watchers are now waiting for the SEC’s review process to finish. The deal’s closing will depend on shareholder approval before trading begins.

ReserveOne Files Form S-4 with SEC

ReserveOne and its parent company ReserveOne Holdings said they have submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-4 to the U.S. SEC. The companies said the filing is linked to their proposed business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

The merger was first announced in July 2025, setting up the company to become a publicly traded entity. Upon closing, the new company, referred to as “Pubco,” is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RONE.

The process now moves into the SEC review stage, which must be completed before any shareholder vote can take place. Once the review is done and conditions are satisfied, the deal is set to close and trading can start.

The company shared the update in a statement, outlining the progress made since the original announcement.

Path Toward Nasdaq Listing

M3-Brigade shareholders will need to approve the proposed transaction before it can be finalized. The deal’s structure will allow ReserveOne to go public without a traditional IPO.

SPAC mergers have become a preferred route for some firms seeking faster market entry. ReserveOne appears to be following this path to expedite its public listing.

If approved, the merger will give ReserveOne access to public market capital and increase its investor reach. Trading under the RONE ticker would mark the company’s official entry into the Nasdaq market.

Market participants are watching for any updates on the timing of the shareholder vote and final approval. The next few weeks will be key in determining when ReserveOne begins trading publicly.

