ReserveOne Seeks Nasdaq Listing in $1B Merger with M3-Brigade

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 17:35

TLDR

  • ReserveOne targets $1B IPO with M3-Brigade merger to lead in crypto asset management.
  • ReserveOne’s merger aims for $1B, bringing diversified digital asset portfolio to Nasdaq.
  • ReserveOne merges with M3-Brigade to offer institutional digital asset exposure.
  • Former Hut 8 CEO leads ReserveOne’s $1B crypto-focused merger with M3-Brigade.
  • ReserveOne plans Nasdaq debut, offering institutional crypto investments via M3 merger.

ReserveOne, Inc. has filed a draft registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its planned business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. The merger, first announced in July 2025, could result in ReserveOne being listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “RONE.” The deal is expected to close once the SEC completes its review and M3-Brigade’s shareholders approve the transaction.

The proposed merger represents ReserveOne’s bid to bring digital asset management to the public markets. The company aims to raise over $1 billion through this transaction. Once finalized, ReserveOne intends to offer investors exposure to a diversified digital asset portfolio anchored by Bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies.

ReserveOne’s Strategic Vision in Digital Asset Management

ReserveOne plans to implement a diversified digital asset treasury strategy after the merger. The company will hold a range of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin as the primary asset. Ethereum, Solana, and other digital assets will complement Bitcoin in the portfolio, positioning ReserveOne as a key player in institutional digital asset management.

With institutional staking and lending strategies, ReserveOne anticipates generating yield from its crypto holdings. The firm has outlined its plan to offer exposure to cryptocurrencies through publicly traded stock, bypassing the need for traditional wallets or exchanges. This move sets ReserveOne apart from other firms in the space.

Leadership Behind ReserveOne’s Growth

ReserveOne will be led by Jaime Leverton, former CEO of Hut 8, a bitcoin mining company. Leverton’s experience in publicly traded cryptocurrency companies positions her to guide ReserveOne in its merger with M3-Brigade. Joining her is Sebastian Bea, former head of Coinbase Asset Management, who will serve as president and head of investment.

Leverton’s leadership experience will be key in shaping ReserveOne’s operations in the growing digital asset sector. Bea’s background in asset management will drive the firm’s investment strategies. The leadership team’s combined experience is expected to position ReserveOne as a leader in crypto asset management.

The merger with M3-Brigade, a blank-check company, comes as ReserveOne prepares to implement its growth strategy. Once listed on Nasdaq, ReserveOne plans to raise over $1 billion, paving the way for its future in the digital asset space.

