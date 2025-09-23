The post Retail Is Doing the Same with Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy continues to dominate as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder as the company announces another $BTC purchase amid falling prices. Michael Saylor’s investment company issued a press release stating it had bought another 850 $BTC for $99.7M, averaging out at $117K per Bitcoin. Today, Strategy holds over $72B in $BTC and shows no signs of slowing down even in a rocky crypto market. To achieve the accumulation, Strategy sold nearly $100M of its own stock, showing serious confidence in the future of Bitcoin even though the gap from its recent ATH of $124K has widened, with the $BTC price down at $113K. It’s that same investor confidence in Bitcoin that’s seeing a new token – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – rack up massive funds in its presale. With plans to introduce a revolutionary Layer-2 designed to unleash Bitcoin’s full potential, $HYPER has grabbed the attention of retail investors. Why is Strategy Buying Bitcoin Now? Strategy (listed on the Nasdaq as MSTR) stocks hit a five-month low at around $320 in early September, prompting a shift towards $BTC, which is outperforming MSTR. While MSTR has seen a 6.2% decline over the last month, $BTC has seen only a 1.6% loss in the same period. While retail investors are spooked by the volatile performance of $BTC, following its fall from a recent ATH, institutional investors like Saylor believe the dip is an opportunity to scoop up cheap Bitcoin that will inevitably rise after the current period of volatility is over. Source: X/@saylor As we can see, Strategy has an overall purchase history that reflects this attitude. Even during the crypto lull in 2022, Strategy continued dollar-cost averaging its Bitcoin reserves, expecting that the industry would recover. This isn’t the first time Strategy has sold its own stock to purchase $BTC, either. Saylor’s… The post Retail Is Doing the Same with Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy continues to dominate as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder as the company announces another $BTC purchase amid falling prices. Michael Saylor’s investment company issued a press release stating it had bought another 850 $BTC for $99.7M, averaging out at $117K per Bitcoin. Today, Strategy holds over $72B in $BTC and shows no signs of slowing down even in a rocky crypto market. To achieve the accumulation, Strategy sold nearly $100M of its own stock, showing serious confidence in the future of Bitcoin even though the gap from its recent ATH of $124K has widened, with the $BTC price down at $113K. It’s that same investor confidence in Bitcoin that’s seeing a new token – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – rack up massive funds in its presale. With plans to introduce a revolutionary Layer-2 designed to unleash Bitcoin’s full potential, $HYPER has grabbed the attention of retail investors. Why is Strategy Buying Bitcoin Now? Strategy (listed on the Nasdaq as MSTR) stocks hit a five-month low at around $320 in early September, prompting a shift towards $BTC, which is outperforming MSTR. While MSTR has seen a 6.2% decline over the last month, $BTC has seen only a 1.6% loss in the same period. While retail investors are spooked by the volatile performance of $BTC, following its fall from a recent ATH, institutional investors like Saylor believe the dip is an opportunity to scoop up cheap Bitcoin that will inevitably rise after the current period of volatility is over. Source: X/@saylor As we can see, Strategy has an overall purchase history that reflects this attitude. Even during the crypto lull in 2022, Strategy continued dollar-cost averaging its Bitcoin reserves, expecting that the industry would recover. This isn’t the first time Strategy has sold its own stock to purchase $BTC, either. Saylor’s…

Retail Is Doing the Same with Bitcoin Hyper

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:11
1
1$0.016246+126.70%
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,974.76+0.28%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26708+0.22%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011108-0.34%

Strategy continues to dominate as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder as the company announces another $BTC purchase amid falling prices.

Michael Saylor’s investment company issued a press release stating it had bought another 850 $BTC for $99.7M, averaging out at $117K per Bitcoin. Today, Strategy holds over $72B in $BTC and shows no signs of slowing down even in a rocky crypto market.

To achieve the accumulation, Strategy sold nearly $100M of its own stock, showing serious confidence in the future of Bitcoin even though the gap from its recent ATH of $124K has widened, with the $BTC price down at $113K.

It’s that same investor confidence in Bitcoin that’s seeing a new token – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – rack up massive funds in its presale. With plans to introduce a revolutionary Layer-2 designed to unleash Bitcoin’s full potential, $HYPER has grabbed the attention of retail investors.

Why is Strategy Buying Bitcoin Now?

Strategy (listed on the Nasdaq as MSTR) stocks hit a five-month low at around $320 in early September, prompting a shift towards $BTC, which is outperforming MSTR. While MSTR has seen a 6.2% decline over the last month, $BTC has seen only a 1.6% loss in the same period.

While retail investors are spooked by the volatile performance of $BTC, following its fall from a recent ATH, institutional investors like Saylor believe the dip is an opportunity to scoop up cheap Bitcoin that will inevitably rise after the current period of volatility is over.

Source: X/@saylor

As we can see, Strategy has an overall purchase history that reflects this attitude. Even during the crypto lull in 2022, Strategy continued dollar-cost averaging its Bitcoin reserves, expecting that the industry would recover. This isn’t the first time Strategy has sold its own stock to purchase $BTC, either.

Saylor’s trading strategy is a strong indicator that the future of crypto is in Bitcoin, which is why we’re taking a look at a project that retail investors are buying to weather out the current crypto storm – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER).

Bitcoin Hyper is revolutionizing the way we think about Bitcoin by bridging the gap between $BTC as an investment asset and the wider Web3 world. Let’s get into exactly why $HYPER is worth a look.

Bitcoin Hyper – A Solana-Based Layer-2 Bringing Faster Speeds and Lower Fees to Bitcoin

$HYPER is the official token of Bitcoin Hyper, a Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin that will bring the aging Bitcoin network into the modern era. Bitcoin Hyper integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which adds all the scalability of Solana to the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is a fantastic investment crypto, which is why Strategy has seen so much success buying it, even through $BTC’s low points. However, Bitcoin is terrible for using on a day-to-day basis – transaction speeds are super slow, while high fees make transacting small amounts pointless.

That said, Bitcoin’s dominant position means it could evolve into the best all-around cryptocurrency with just a little help – and that’s where Bitcoin Hyper comes into play. Using Solana alongside the Bitcoin network opens up a range of applications that Bitcoin simply couldn’t handle otherwise.

For a start, better scalability means that transactions on the Bitcoin Hyper network will be cleared faster and incur smaller fees. On top of that, the SVM adds smart contract capabilities, which enables support for a range of dApps offering features like crypto swaps, NFT trading, and other DeFi services.

Holding $HYPER also gives you voting rights on the Bitcoin Hyper DAO, where you can have your say on the future direction of the project.

$HYPER is packed with utility and – being linked to the GOAT of the cryptosphere – it’s packed with the potential to pump, too. The $HYPER presale is already a sign of good things to come, with $17.7M+ raised. Whales have also been circling the presale, forking out the likes of $161.3K and $100.6K in individual purchases.

Ready to join one of the best presales of the year? Purchase your $HYPER today

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/strategy-buys-bitcoin-dip-retail-buys-bitcoin-hyper

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+1.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-4.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30