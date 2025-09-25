The Cardano coin, XLM crypto and Digitap are the best cheap cryptos to buy now, valued at less than $1. $TAP, a new DeFi-TradFi coin, is considered the next 100x gem.The Cardano coin, XLM crypto and Digitap are the best cheap cryptos to buy now, valued at less than $1. $TAP, a new DeFi-TradFi coin, is considered the next 100x gem.

Retailers Aren’t Buying Bitcoin – Here are 3 Cheap Altcoins That Promise Massive Gains in Q4

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/25 15:50
SPONSORED POST*

Why buy Bitcoin (BTC) when there are budget-friendly altcoins with higher growth prospects? Ahead of the expected parabolic run in Q4, the best cheap cryptos to buy now are the Cardano coin, XLM crypto, and Digitap ($TAP), all valued below $1. For better positioning, experts suggest betting on $TAP, an emerging altcoin with plenty of room to run. 

Digitap ($TAP): Investing in the Future of Cross-Border Payments With $0.012

Digitap ($TAP) has made headlines for its innovative approach and solutions in the cross-border payments market. Positioned to provide financial access to the 1.4 billion unbanked people, its borderless transactions and near-zero costs make it a leader at the forefront of the PayFi revolution. 

Additionally, users are not required to complete KYC, ensuring their anonymity and identity protection. At the same time, as the world’s first omni-bank, users can hold multiple assets and spend from one unified balance, including fiat, crypto, and everything in between. 

Equally important, its crypto cards are co-branded with Visa and globally accepted online and in-store. Also, they are fully integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay for simple tap-to-pay with phones. Hence, experts consider it significantly discounted and undervalued at $0.0125 in its first ICO round, listing it among the low-cap gems of 2025. 

For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community

Is the Cardano Coin Underpriced? Here Are Key Reasons Investors Should Double Down

The Cardano coin hovers around $0.82, down by over 70% from its 2021 all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap. As a result, it has room to run, not to mention its budget-friendliness, valued at sub-$1. 

On the yearly chart, the Cardano coin price has increased by 130%, signaling growing momentum. As the bull season enters its most intense phase, bold price predictions have been flying, positioning ADA among the best altcoins to invest in. 

Ash Crypto, with two million followers on X, predicts the Layer-1 coin will reach $3 and $5 before the year’s end, making it a top crypto pick. At its current valuation, the Cardano coin promises higher gains than BTC this cycle. 

Is the XLM Crypto a Steal at $0.3? 

The XLM crypto is at the heart of a decentralized and fast blockchain built for financial products and services. While it currently trades around $0.36, its all-time high of $0.9 was recorded in 2018, which experts believe it will break out from. 

Scopuly targets a rally above the $1 mark this cycle, making it a steal at the current price. Given its key role in cross-border payments, the XLM crypto is poised for a bigger leap amid growing adoption. 

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>📈 All Eyes on <a href=”https://twitter.com/search?q=%24XLM&amp;src=ctag&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>$XLM</a> — Breakout Incoming? 🚀<br><br>Stellar’s XLM is heating up — forming a classic ascending triangle with a breakout target at $0.63 (+35% from current levels)!<br><br>📈 RSI is healthy, EMAs are all turning up — and top trader Peter Brandt says XLM could have the most… <a href=”https://t.co/3a1gngPAQ1″>pic.twitter.com/3a1gngPAQ1</a></p>&mdash; Scopuly – Stellar Wallet (@scopuly) <a href=”https://twitter.com/scopuly/status/1946569780087193682?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 19, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Also, its recent performance has been impressive, marked by a 280% gain on the yearly chart. Set for a breakout above its 30-day high of $0.42, the XLM crypto is a top altcoin to watch out for and bet on ahead of BTC. 

Alongside Exposure to XLM and ADA, $TAP is a Must-Have 

The Digitap token, priced at $0.012 in its first presale round, edges out both XLM and ADA. As a presale token, it has a smaller market size, indicating higher growth prospects, alongside its cheaper price. While the Cardano coin and XLM crypto are set for newer highs, $TAP is hailed as the next 100x DeFi gem, quickly pushing early funding past $180,000. 

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Share

