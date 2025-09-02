Revolut launches secondary stock sale at $75B valuation

Revolut has begun a secondary share sale valuing the fintech at $75 billion, allowing employees to sell up to 20% of their holdings in one of Europe’s largest private tech transactions to date.

The deal, reported on Sept. 1 by Reuters, prices shares at $1,381 each and comes just a year after a $45 billion secondary sale led by Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global.

The $75 billion figure underlines Revolut’s rapid ascent. The company reported $4 billion in revenue in 2024, almost twice as much as the previous year, and a $1 billion profit. With over 50 million users globally, it has developed a diverse business strategy that combines stock trading, payments, and a growing crypto arm.

Revolut’s valuation under scrutiny

The valuation leap also follows investor pressure for earlier sales at $60 billion and $65 billion this year, which the company rejected. Criticism has trailed Revolut’s expansion, with some investors warning that its private valuation exceeds comparable public fintechs.

Secondary markets like Forge still price Revolut shares below $1,000, yet the official tender sets a higher benchmark. For employees, the sale offers liquidity ahead of a potential 2026 IPO, expected to be in New York rather than London.

Revolut’s expansion and crypto push

The sale coincides with major growth moves. While continuing its global rollouts of services like Revolut X, a specialized cryptocurrency exchange app that was introduced earlier this year, Revolut is also working to obtain a U.S. bank charter, which would enable it to lend money across the country.

The company is testing a fiat-pegged stablecoin in Latin America and has developed advanced fraud-protection tools for cryptocurrency payments.

Together, these developments position Revolut as Europe’s most valuable private tech firm, outpacing rivals like Stripe in valuation momentum and cementing its role at the intersection of digital banking and crypto finance.