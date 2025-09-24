Revolutionary New Regulation for Cryptocurrencies Coming from the SEC in the US! Here’s Everything You Need to Know…

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is working on a new regulation called the “innovation exemption” for crypto companies.

Accordingly, this exemption aims to provide a more flexible environment for cryptocurrency companies wishing to operate in the United States.

According to the report, the SEC aims to implement this practice by the end of the year.

This move means that cryptocurrency companies will be exempt from certain regulations and innovative projects can be implemented more easily.

With this move, a softer, more encouraging step is being taken towards the cryptocurrency sector in the US.

Under normal circumstances, cryptocurrency companies in the US must comply with strict securities laws. This slows down the development of new projects and causes many startups to shift abroad.

*This is not investment advice.

