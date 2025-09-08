REVOX Rolls Out Kuro-chan, 1st AI POD Companion on BNB

REVOX, an AI-led modular platform for dApp development, has unveiled a new project Kuro-chan, the earliest AI POD companion. The purpose of releasing Kuro-chan is to work in the personal space of a consumer with constant interaction to offer seamless, rapid payments apart from securing imagination and creativity. As REVOX’s official social media announcement reveals, the initiative benefits blockchain and AI enthusiasts while leveraging BNB Chain to build trust. Hence, the development is set to combine AI companionship and crypto utility in an inclusive and transformative effort.

REVOX Unveils Kuro-chan to Combine Blockchain Utility with AI Companionship

By introducing Kuro-chan, REVOX intends to deliver unparalleled payments while also safeguarding consumer creativity. The BNB Chain-led project targets blockchain and AI users. This integration permits the conversion of the user interaction and imagination into assets on-chain, guaranteeing real-world utility and creativity protection. As a result of this, REVOX attempts to set a benchmark for the utilization of blockchain technology beyond finance, entering human life’s creative, emotional, and personal aspects.

What Does This Mean for Developers?

Apart from that, Kuro-chan of REVOX is highly beneficial for developers with the merger of the AI interaction and blockchain technology. It allows them to build cutting-edge dApps, tokenized experiences, and payment solutions on BNB Chain. This increases the span of blockchain utilities, along with letting builders reach a ready-made consumer base. Overall, the development bolsters decentralized payments, companionship, and creativity driven by AI.