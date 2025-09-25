Rex-Osprey Launches First U.S. Ethereum Staking ETF for Investors

TLDR

Rex-Osprey launches the first Ethereum Staking ETF in the U.S. under the 1940 Act.

The REX-Osprey Ethereum Staking ETF provides investors with exposure to Ethereum and staking rewards.

The fund passes all staking rewards directly to investors with no portion retained by REX or Osprey.

The ETF combines directly staked Ethereum and other exchange-traded products that hold and stake ETH.

The launch follows the success of the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, which surpassed $300 million in assets under management.

Rex-Osprey announced the launch of the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF (ESK), the first Ethereum Staking ETF in the U.S. This groundbreaking fund offers investors exposure to Ethereum (ETH) along with staking rewards, all through the 1940 Act ETF structure. With this launch, Rex-Osprey provides a new way for U.S. investors to access Ethereum’s potential while benefiting from staking rewards.

Ethereum Exposure via the REX-Osprey Ethereum Staking ETF

The REX-Osprey Ethereum Staking ETF offers cost-effective exposure to Ethereum (ETH) and staking rewards. By holding directly staked ETH and other exchange-traded products, the fund provides unique access to the Ethereum blockchain. The fund’s structure allows it to pass all staking rewards directly to investors, with no portion retained by REX or Osprey.

Greg King, CEO of REX Financial, highlighted the significance of the launch. “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based U.S. ETF format,” he said. The launch of ESK follows a growing interest in crypto staking through traditional ETF structures, further cementing Rex-Osprey’s role in expanding the crypto investment landscape.

Staking Rewards with the Ethereum Staking ETF

The REX-Osprey Ethereum Staking ETF brings additional value to Ethereum investors by offering staking rewards. Investors can benefit from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake network, which allows them to receive monthly distributions. The fund’s strategy ensures that all staking rewards generated from the ETH held by the fund are passed on to investors directly.

This structure offers a unique opportunity to combine exposure to Ethereum with the benefits of staking. As Ethereum continues to evolve, the staking rewards could enhance returns for investors in the long term. Rex-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF is poised to attract investors seeking exposure to Ethereum while also gaining the benefits of Ethereum staking.

The post Rex-Osprey Launches First U.S. Ethereum Staking ETF for Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.