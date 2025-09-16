REX-Osprey to debut first XRP ETF in the US this week

Key Takeaways

  • The REX-Osprey XRPR ETF will be launched as a spot ETF product that is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (’40 Act).
  • The fund provides exposure to XRP while also holding cash, US Treasuries, and derivatives, offering a hybrid investment option.

The REX-Osprey XRPR ETF is set to debut this week as a spot product structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund holds XRP along with cash, Treasuries, and derivatives.

The ETF operates with additional regulatory oversight compared to traditional spot crypto products due to its ’40 Act structure. The fund combines direct XRP exposure with traditional financial instruments and derivative positions.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-osprey-xrpr-spot-etf-launches-xrp-cash-treasuries-40-act/

